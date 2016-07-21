Pasta
Festa Italiana Returns to Milwaukee’s Lakefront
Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more
Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: A Global Album Release Date and No Country For Newspaper Film Critics
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of important conversations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about change. Starting this August, the music industry will implement a global release day.. more
Mar 19, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Brazil is Back
It was quite a surprise last summer when Sabor, Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, suddenly closed its doors. In early December, Rodizio Grill filled the vacant venue. Rodizio is an upcoming, Brazilian-themed chain with more
Jan 16, 2013 3:07 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Zarletti Among Milwaukee's Best
Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more
Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Piling Up Our Points About Sportsmanship
Saturday afternoon, on Long Island: Frank is watching college football at his sister's house and starts noticing the “crawl” of other scores. Wisconsin has 59 points against Indiana… 62… 69… 76… and, finally, it's 8 more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Via Downer: Light Meals in an Attractive Setting
The spot on Downer Avenue that once housed the Coffee Trader has seen mixed success over the years. The Original Pancake House has occupied part of the spot since 2006, but the other half saw Pizzeria Piccola and Ristorante Bartolotta fail ... more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Lowercase centro cafe Ups the Standards in Riverwest
Thecafe’s discreet entry features only a small sign on the front door. Butword is definitely out about centro cafe, so weekends and even weekdayevenings can be very busy—and for good reaso,Dining Out more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Italian By Any Name
A two-blockstretch of Old World Third Street between State and Juneau is crowdedwith restaurants and places to buy food. Here you will find Mad,Dining Out more
Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview