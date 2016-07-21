RSS

festaitalianamain.jpg.jpe

Festa Italiana,the area’s largest Italian Festival, is coming to Milwaukee’s Summerfestgrounds July 22-24.This year’s festival will feature the usual mix of Italianfood, beer and music, with a number of new highlights. An Italian piazz.. more

Jul 21, 2016 6:39 PM Around MKE

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of important conversations with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're talking about change. Starting this August, the music industry will implement a global release day.. more

Mar 19, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

dining_out_rodrig.jpg.jpe

It was quite a surprise last summer when Sabor, Milwaukee’s only Brazilian restaurant, suddenly closed its doors. In early December, Rodizio Grill filled the vacant venue. Rodizio is an upcoming, Brazilian-themed chain with more

Jan 16, 2013 3:07 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19525.jpe

Café Zarletti opened in South Milwaukee about 10 years ago, offering panini, Italian sandwiches and a few pastas. In 2004, the simply named Zarletti opened its doors at the corner of Mason and Milwaukee streets. Though Milwaukee Street was... more

Aug 9, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12955.jpe

Saturday afternoon, on Long Island: Frank is watching college football at his sister's house and starts noticing the “crawl” of other scores. Wisconsin has 59 points against Indiana… 62… 69… 76… and, finally, it's 8 more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage11406.jpe

The spot on Downer Avenue that once housed the Coffee Trader has seen mixed success over the years. The Original Pancake House has occupied part of the spot since 2006, but the other half saw Pizzeria Piccola and Ristorante Bartolotta fail ... more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

blogimage7278.jpe

Thecafe’s discreet entry features only a small sign on the front door. Butword is definitely out about centro cafe, so weekends and even weekdayevenings can be very busy—and for good reaso,Dining Out more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

124096840149f7acd1cf562.jpg.jpe

A two-blockstretch of Old World Third Street between State and Juneau is crowdedwith restaurants and places to buy food. Here you will find Mad,Dining Out more

Apr 29, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

