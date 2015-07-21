Pastries
Pleasant Times at Pleasant Kafe
Pleasant Kafe (1600 N. Jackson St.) is an appealing coffee, wine and espresso bar that brings a welcome feeling of European café life to this historic Italian East Side neighborhood. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:00 PM John Schneider Dining Out
North Shore Boulangerie Brings Fresh Bread and Pastries to Shorewood
Americans are used to a fairly limited selection of bakedgoods. Cookies, muffins and a few other bakery items are the staples of caféand coffee shop menus here. A new bakery in Shorewood, however, is bringingmuch more to the table for early mor.. more
Jun 18, 2014 6:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
The Art of Jaime Hernandez: The Secrets of Life and Death (Abrams), by Todd Hignite
Love and Rockets, the comic book introduced in 1981 by brothers Jaime, Gilbert and Mario Hernandez, marked a turning point in comics and pop culture. Its everyday stories of ethnically diverse youth in California’s punk milieu were unlike a... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books