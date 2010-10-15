Pat Cook
Getting There From Here: Sunset Playhouse on a Preview Night
The flyers taped to every door clearly let everyone know that they were in for a preview show. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of You Can’t Get There From Here opens tonight.The 1993 Pat Cook comedy is written very much like a vintage mid-20t.. more
Oct 15, 2010 9:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions at Sunset
Set in a small town bed and breakfast, Houston playwright Pat Cook's comedy You Can't Get There From Here tells the story of a business that gets most of its clients from cars that have broken down. A tabloid reporter shows-up, possibly looking .. more
Aug 10, 2010 11:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Bronx Tale
Actor Chazz Palminteri was so fiercely protective of his hit one-man play A Bronx Tale that he refused to sell the film rights to it unless he could write the screenplay and star as the play’s Mafia boss, Sonny. Eventually Robert DeNiro saw... more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Two Buck Chuck
,The Naked Vine more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink