RSS

Pat Cook

The flyers taped to every door clearly let everyone know that they were in for a preview show. The Sunset Playhouse’s production of You Can’t Get There From Here opens tonight.The 1993 Pat Cook comedy is written very much like a vintage mid-20t.. more

Oct 15, 2010 9:51 PM Theater

Set in a small town bed and breakfast, Houston playwright Pat Cook's comedy You Can't Get There From Here tells the story of a business that gets most of its clients from cars that have broken down. A tabloid reporter shows-up, possibly looking .. more

Aug 10, 2010 11:09 PM Theater

blogimage5949.jpe

Actor Chazz Palminteri was so fiercely protective of his hit one-man play A Bronx Tale that he refused to sell the film rights to it unless he could write the screenplay and star as the play’s Mafia boss, Sonny. Eventually Robert DeNiro saw... more

Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,The Naked Vine more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES