Matson and Thomas Vie for City Comptroller
In a rematch of sorts, two candidates are vying for City of Milwaukee comptroller on April 5—incumbent Martin Matson and former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Johnny Thomas: After the Acquittal
“I did nothing wrong,” former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas said days after a 12-member... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Johnny Thomas On the Record
I had a long conversation today with former County Supervisor Johnny Thomas, who was acquitted of two felony charges last week.I really hate identifying Thomas that way, since he didn't do anything wrong and he shouldn't have been charged and he s.. more
Aug 30, 2012 9:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Johnny Thomas Acquitted; Pat Farley Must Resign
<p>After deliberating for an hour, a jury <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/prosecutors-tell-jurors-bribery-case-against-thomas-is-clearcut-396k052-167330395.html\" target=\"_blank\">acquitted former Milwaukee County Supervisor John.. more
Aug 24, 2012 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Club Charlies Adds to Third Ward Dining
Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Uncage Me (Bleak House Books), edited by Jen Jordan
Nov 2, 2009 12:00 AM Thomas J. Hammer Books 1 Comments