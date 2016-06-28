RSS
Pat'S Rib Place
Soul Food in Waukesha
Pat’s Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Drive, Waukesha) serves some of the area’s best barbecue and other exceptional soulful food in an amiable atmosphere. (Jamie Lee Rake) more
Jun 28, 2016 2:57 PM Jamie Lee Rake Short Order
Southern Style Sweetness
At Pat's Rib Place (151 E. Sunset Dr., Waukesha), a few booths and about as many stools accommodate folks who come for Southern-style barbeque with blues wafting through the fragrant air. Pork and beef ribs are a specialty more
May 13, 2013 3:18 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
