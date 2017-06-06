Pathfinders
The 2017 Shepherd Express LGBTQ Progress Award Winners
Progress in Services for Traumatized LGBTQ Youth and Adults Cathy Arney Cathy Arney was one of the first psychotherapists in Milwaukee to focus on serving lesbian women, a service she provided o,PrideFest Guide 2017 more
Jun 6, 2017 1:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Filling the Needs of Forgotten Youth
Off the Cuff interviews Brad Schlaikowski, who, with his husband, Nick, opened Courage MKE in 2015. This organization strives to address the devastating problem of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness Milwaukee by raising funds to open a shelter on th... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:09 PM Keith Schubert Off the Cuff
Celebrating Women, Power and Community
Off the Cuff spoke with Riverwest FemFest founder Olivia Doyle and co-organizer Mary Joy Hickey about the third installment of Milwaukee’s arts festival celebrating women, femmes and feminine-identifying groups. more
Jan 10, 2017 3:24 PM Elizabeth LaPointe Off the Cuff
Let’s Get Artsy Fartsy!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about proper etiquette for buying and receiving drinks from friends. Exciting upcoming events include Milwaukee Fashion Week at VUE Ballroom/Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Sept. 22-24; Art Pop 201... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:35 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Milwaukee Fashion Week Marks Its Second Year
This year’s Milwaukee Fashion Week event, taking place Sept. 22-24, promises many rewards for the local fashion community. Twenty-four Midwestern designers will be featured, most of whom hail from Wisconsin and some of whom are students or ... more
Sep 13, 2016 3:48 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
The LGBT Thanksgiving
Paul Masterson recounts Thanksgiving memories and discusses the importance of family—biological or chosen—to members of the LGBT community on this holiday. more
Nov 24, 2015 6:42 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Milwaukee Fashion Week Takes Flight
Milwaukee Fashion Week debuts Sept. 24-26 at three historic Milwaukee venues. more
Sep 15, 2015 5:07 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts 1 Comments
Converting to reality?
President Obama’s call for a ban on gay conversion therapy is not being heeded in Wisconsin. more
Apr 21, 2015 9:27 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
Put On Your Big-Girl Panties and Let’s Party
Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who enjoys wearing his wife’s underwear and plugs exciting events including Alverno College’s Eighth Annual Drag Show on April 17, the 2015 Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art*Bar on Ap... more
Apr 15, 2015 12:41 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Brian Mani as Tevye in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and .. more
Apr 21, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Don Juan On A Small Stage
I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more
Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Midsummer In Midwinter In Spring
Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press rele.. more
Apr 18, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Heroes of the Week: Bartolotta Restaurants’ Care-a-lotta Board Member Volunteers
In 2009 Bartolotta Restaurants established Care-a-lotta, its philanthropic arm, to give back to Greater Milwaukee. Eight Bartolotta managers accepted the offer more
Jul 17, 2013 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Shooter Jennings
Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more
Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Advocates for Student Achievement Agrees to $5,000 Campaign Finance Fine
Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
Impossible Dream? Now’s the Time for It
It's not a national holiday yet, but for basketball fans it might as well be. The first week of the NCAA Division I tournament, with 48 games Thursday through Sunday, will have millions anchored to their couches rooting their favorites—and ... more
Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Milwaukee Teens Fight for Survival
Milwaukeeans are facing sticker shock this month. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scrooge in Quad
At 7:30 pm tonight, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan will pull into UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium to present its production of A Christmas Carol. The show boasts a cast of 27. One of those actors will, of course, be playing Scrooge. Half an hour ea.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater