Pathfinders

progress_flag.jpg.jpe

Progress in Services for Traumatized LGBTQ Youth and Adults Cathy Arney Cathy Arney was one of the first psychotherapists in Milwaukee to focus on serving lesbian women, a service she provided o,PrideFest Guide 2017 more

Jun 6, 2017 1:16 PM Around MKE

bradnickschlaikowski.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews Brad Schlaikowski, who, with his husband, Nick, opened Courage MKE in 2015. This organization strives to address the devastating problem of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness Milwaukee by raising funds to open a shelter on th... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:09 PM Off the Cuff

offthecuff_femfest.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff spoke with Riverwest FemFest founder Olivia Doyle and co-organizer Mary Joy Hickey about the third installment of Milwaukee’s arts festival celebrating women, femmes and feminine-identifying groups. more

Jan 10, 2017 3:24 PM Off the Cuff

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about proper etiquette for buying and receiving drinks from friends. Exciting upcoming events include Milwaukee Fashion Week at VUE Ballroom/Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, Sept. 22-24; Art Pop 201... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:35 PM Dear Ruthie

mfw.jpg.jpe

This year’s Milwaukee Fashion Week event, taking place Sept. 22-24, promises many rewards for the local fashion community. Twenty-four Midwestern designers will be featured, most of whom hail from Wisconsin and some of whom are students or ... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:48 PM A&E Feature

thanksgiving.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson recounts Thanksgiving memories and discusses the importance of family—biological or chosen—to members of the LGBT community on this holiday. more

Nov 24, 2015 6:42 PM Hear Me Out

artpreview_fashion_a_(byabevandyke).jpg.jpe

Photo by Abe Van Dyke

Milwaukee Fashion Week debuts Sept. 24-26 at three historic Milwaukee venues. more

Sep 15, 2015 5:07 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

mylgbtpov_conversiontherapy.jpg.jpe

President Obama’s call for a ban on gay conversion therapy is not being heeded in Wisconsin. more

Apr 21, 2015 9:27 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie answers a question from a reader who enjoys wearing his wife’s underwear and plugs exciting events including Alverno College’s Eighth Annual Drag Show on April 17, the 2015 Kickoff Party for Ruthie’s Kennel Club at Art*Bar on Ap... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:41 AM Hear Me Out

At the end of the month, Brian Mani stars as Tevye in the Children’s Theatre of Madison’s production of The Fiddler On The Roof. Mani is a captivating actor who has played numerous memorable roles over the years for American Players Theatre and .. more

Apr 21, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

I can’t stress enough that I respect the Off the Wall Theatre. That it’s managed to maintain for all these years in a tiny little space in the shadow of some of the largest, most historic theatrical venues in the city is impressive enough. The fa.. more

Apr 20, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press rele.. more

Apr 18, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

expresso.jpg.jpe

In 2009 Bartolotta Restaurants established Care-a-lotta, its philanthropic arm, to give back to Greater Milwaukee. Eight Bartolotta managers accepted the offer more

Jul 17, 2013 5:32 PM Expresso

blogimage10196.jpe

Shooter Jennings shares not only a familial resemblance to his father, Waylon—Shooter even depicted his dad in the movie Walk the Line —but also his father’s love of tightly wound, rock-inflected country, making him one of the more

Mar 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Remember Advocates for Student Achievement (ASA), the conservative-backed “reform” group that recruited and trained candidates for the 2009 MPS board elections?It took almost a year, but the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM News 1 Comments

blogimage10193.jpe

It's not a national holiday yet, but for basketball fans it might as well be. The first week of the NCAA Division I tournament, with 48 games Thursday through Sunday, will have millions anchored to their couches rooting their favorites—and ... more

Mar 16, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Milwaukeeans are facing sticker shock this month. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

At 7:30 pm tonight, the Nebraska Theatre Caravan will pull into UW-Whitewater's Young Auditorium to present its production of A Christmas Carol. The show boasts a cast of 27. One of those actors will, of course, be playing Scrooge. Half an hour ea.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

