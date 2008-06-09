Pathways Medical Advocates
MITOCHONDRIAL DYSFUNCTION, VACCINES AND AUTISM
Below is some important information for anyone with an ASD child or a parent who is concerned about vaccines. After hearing about the mitochondrial disorder and Autism link, I reviewed my son's labwork. It turns out that one of the labs done indic.. more
Jun 9, 2008
Vaccination Schedule provided by Pathways Medical Advocates
There has been a lot of discussion in the news about Autism and vaccinations. The measles outbreak in the Milwaukee area is causing dissention between parents who vaccinate and those who don't. Some parents would like to stop the vaccinations, b.. more
Apr 11, 2008
Pathways provides tips to treat Bipolar Disorder
I want to givethis comment/response its own highlighted blog. Betsy and John Hickshave helped my family immensely. If you are looking for an alternativeto "mainstream" medicine but still want the security of an MD,www.pathwaysmed.com is a gre.. more
Mar 12, 2008
