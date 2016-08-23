RSS

Pati Jinich

twim_midnitereruns_garysabin.jpg.jpe

The Fringe Festival brings two days of music and arts to Downtown, while Mexican Fiesta brings the party to the Summerfest grounds. more

Aug 23, 2016 2:07 PM This Week in Milwaukee

patijinich.jpg.jpe

Host of "Pati's Mexican Table" and popular cookbookauthor, Pati Jinich will visit Milwaukee for the annual Mexican Fiesta.On Friday, August 26, Jinich will speak at UW-Milwaukee'sGolda Meir Library at 11:45 a.m. She will be discussing h.. more

Aug 11, 2016 8:06 PM Around MKE

blogimage13008.jpe

It isn't the earmarks, stupid.Bullying Republican Senate leaders into a "voluntary" ban on earmarks may represent a political triumph for the tea party movement, but as a measure to reduce the federal deficit it is a meaningless substitute ... more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES