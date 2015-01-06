Patio Dining In Milwaukee
From Rudy's to Vagabond
Rudy's Mexican restaurant at 1122 N. Edison has closed, and Vagabond openedquickly in its place. Owned by the same management group as Rudy's, Vagabond isalso a Mexican restaurant but hopes to be an active night life spot as well.DJs are schedu.. more
Jan 6, 2015 3:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Botanas II to Open in January
Asecond location of Botanas, aptly named Botanas II, will move into the buildingcurrently housing The Patio at 1421 E. Howard Ave. The Patio will be hostingits last banquet at the end of September. Martha Navejar, who opened theoriginal Botana.. more
Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE 1 Comments
Summer Al Fresco!
In the last decade Milwaukee has seen a surge in the number of restaurants that offer outdoor patios, giving our city a vibrancy it hasn’t seen since the old German beer gardens of the late-19th century. Until Mayor John Norquist’s initiati... more
Jun 2, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Manchester Orchestra’s Louder Brand of Indie Rock
Manchester Orchestra isn’t from Manchester, nor is it an orchestra. It’s a rock band from Atlanta with some strong opinions on the state of commercial rock.“I think there’s definitely something lacking in popular rock music today more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature