Patio
Nomad Biergarten (Finally) Opens
After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more
Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Alterra at Home in Bay View
Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Poco Loco's Prized Patio
Poco Loco Cantina (4134 W. River Lane) is a cozy Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the old village of Brown Deer. Two counters provide seating for about 20 patrons. In the summer, however, additional seating is available... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Dog Days of Dining on Milwaukee Patios
Nothing beats lounging in the sun, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying decadent table scraps provided by a loved one... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Nastassia Putz A&E Feature 3 Comments
Drinking Outdoors in Milwaukee
Cheap drinks come easy in Milwaukee, so it doesn't make sense to waste the city's precious summer months inside a dark bar just to save a couple of dollars during happy hour—especially when there are so many bars with outdoor seating offeri... more
May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Bugs!
Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Was Jessica Simpson Booed in Randall, Wis.?
Earlier this week the Kenosha News ran an article about the mixed reaction Jessica Simpson's first country concert received at the Country Thunder Festival in Randall, Wis. The story was quickly picked up by national media outlets—particularly a l.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Child's Play at German Fest
The bestthing to pair with a little dog such as myself is a little kid. They loveto play, get messy, and eat foods that stick to their face, and so do I. That’s why I’m excited that German Fest is featuring a lineup of kid-friendlyattrac.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Endgame
In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one act play Endgame. Two c Endgame ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Patty Larkin
Boston folkie Patty Larkin heads to Shank Hall for an 8 p.m. show tonight. A whirlwind gu Watch the Sky ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee