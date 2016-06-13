RSS

Patio

After a two-year delay, including design problems, costissues and zoning conflicts, Nomad owner Mike Eitel has unveiled a “temporary”biergarten for this summer. The patio had a less than grand opening on Friday, June 3,just in time fo.. more

Jun 13, 2016 2:46 PM Around MKE

Alterra adds to its growing café empire with a new location in Bay View (2301 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). The building, which is also the new home of Alterra's baking operations, sits at a prime location where Kinnickinnic, Howell and Lincoln a... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Poco Loco Cantina (4134 W. River Lane) is a cozy Mexican restaurant located in the heart of the old village of Brown Deer. Two counters provide seating for about 20 patrons. In the summer, however, additional seating is available... more

Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Nothing beats lounging in the sun, breathing in the fresh air and enjoying decadent table scraps provided by a loved one... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 3 Comments

Cheap drinks come easy in Milwaukee, so it doesn't make sense to waste the city's precious summer months inside a dark bar just to save a couple of dollars during happy hour—especially when there are so many bars with outdoor seating offeri... more

May 18, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Bugs! is a 40-minute docudrama following the lifecycles of a predator and its prey in the colorful Borneo rainforest. The predator is an Old World praying mantis (that goes by the Latin name Hieodula ) and the prey is a butterfly more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Earlier this week the Kenosha News ran an article about the mixed reaction Jessica Simpson's first country concert received at the Country Thunder Festival in Randall, Wis. The story was quickly picked up by national media outlets—particularly a l.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

    The bestthing to pair with a little dog such as myself is a little kid.  They loveto play, get messy, and eat foods that stick to their face, and so do I. That’s why I’m excited that German Fest is featuring a lineup of kid-friendlyattrac.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

In typical Samuel Beckett fashion, very little happens in the one act play Endgame. Two c Endgame ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Boston folkie Patty Larkin heads to Shank Hall for an 8 p.m. show tonight. A whirlwind gu Watch the Sky ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

