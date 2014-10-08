Patricia Durante
Untying Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Gidion’s Knot’
A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
“It’s so much like the old Boulevard space, it’s incredible,” says Artistic Director Mark Bucher about the new Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. Fifth St. The art gallery will be the site of Gideon’s Knot, Boulevard Theatre’s s... more
Sep 24, 2014 3:35 AM John Schneider Theater
It's Your Mother At The Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre closes its season with the Midwest Premiere of Patricia Durnate and Betsy Tuxill’s It’s Your Mother. (It’s a great title.) The show is a series of vignettes about mother/daughter relationships. It’s fun when it’s not being r.. more
Apr 2, 2010 1:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Winnie and Wolf (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), by A.N. Wilson
Hitler's illegitimate daughter? Although it sounds like an old tabloid headline, it's the topic of a perceptive novel by one of Britain's great living authors, A.N. Wilson. Written in the form of a,Books more
Jan 12, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books