In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more

Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM Film Reviews

In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara portray a lesbian couple in 1950s New York, a period when such a relationship was not only illegal, but deemed aberrant. more

Dec 29, 2015 10:02 PM Film Clips

While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game, the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January, is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst ... more

Jan 29, 2015 4:25 PM Home Movies

Reading Patricia Highsmith’s novel Strangers on a Train in her recently published Selected Novels and Short Stories (W.W. Norton) is a double revelation. We can see how Alfred Hitchcock brilliantly transformed her story into a classic movie tha.. more

Jan 11, 2011 6:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

