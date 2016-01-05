Patricia Highsmith
Carol
In director Todd Haynes’ film Carol, two women (Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara) are drawn together by love and desire. Based on the once-shocking novel The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith, Carol recreates the caution and danger of lesbiani... more
Jan 5, 2016 9:55 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips 12.29.15
In Carol, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara portray a lesbian couple in 1950s New York, a period when such a relationship was not only illegal, but deemed aberrant. more
Dec 29, 2015 10:02 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
The Two Faces of January
While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game, the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January, is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst ... more
Jan 29, 2015 4:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Stranger than the Movie
Reading Patricia Highsmith’s novel Strangers on a Train in her recently published Selected Novels and Short Stories (W.W. Norton) is a double revelation. We can see how Alfred Hitchcock brilliantly transformed her story into a classic movie tha.. more
Jan 11, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Wilco @ The Pabst Theater
"We're putting down roots here in Milwaukee," Jeff Tweedy announced Wednesday, a A Ghost Is Born ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 21, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews