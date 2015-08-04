RSS

Patricia Jursik

"County Executive Chris Abele saddled more property taxes on the backs of Milwaukee County residents, and only Milwaukee County residents, to fund the arena deal,” says Milwaukee County Supervisor Patricia Jursik. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:30 PM Expresso 3 Comments

Thinkstock

Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM News Features 7 Comments

Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more

Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM News Features

On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM News Features

Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more

Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM News Features

