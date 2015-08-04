Patricia Jursik
Commentary on the Bucks Arena Financing Deal, by Milwaukee County Supervisor Patricia Jursik
"County Executive Chris Abele saddled more property taxes on the backs of Milwaukee County residents, and only Milwaukee County residents, to fund the arena deal,” says Milwaukee County Supervisor Patricia Jursik. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Milwaukee County Reasserts Control Over Lakefront Properties
Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Southridge Boots Bus Stop Protesters from Site
Private security guards asked an estimated 100 protesters—and the media—to leave Greendale’s Southridge Mall property on Saturday afternoon as they protested the more
Apr 22, 2014 9:46 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Supervisors Push Back on Abele’s Couture Bill
On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is the County Board Downsizing a Done Deal?
Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more
Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features