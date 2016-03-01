Patrick Crooks
Rebecca Bradley is a Very Special Justice
Although she’s taken just a few votes as a state Supreme Court justice, Rebecca Bradley has set herself apart by ignoring precedent about when a new justice can join a case so that she could trample on the Constitution and give the police b... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Preserve Justice Crooks’ Legacy on the Supreme Court
We urge Gov. Scott Walker to appoint a successor to Justice Patrick Crooks who is not seeking election to the state Supreme Court in spring 2016. more
Sep 29, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
You Be the Judge
After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Justice Prosser?
Precisely two months ago, the Wisconsin Judicial Commission filed an ethics complaint against state... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Why I Don't Believe Mike Gableman
Sep 1, 2011 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
It Was Swift, But It Certainly Isn't “Justice
Jun 15, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
