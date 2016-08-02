RSS

Patrick Cudahy

Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book—Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round—profiling 50 additional venues... more

Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Books

Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine’sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine’s Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel.. more

Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Around MKE

Milwaukee’s popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

