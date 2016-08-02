Patrick Cudahy
More Wisconsin Supper Clubs
Milwaukee photographer and author Ron Faiola, whose 2013 book Wisconsin Supper Clubs introduced foodies to the supper club craze, is out with a follow-up coffee table book—Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Another Round—profiling 50 additional venues...
Aug 2, 2016 2:31 PM Jenni Herrick Books
102.9 The HOG’s Hosting Valentine’s Day Baconfest
Who needs a valentine when the best in bacon is coming backto Baconfest Milwaukee on Valentine'sDay?This year's bacon bonanza is going down on Sunday, February14 (you know, Valentine's Day) at the Event Center inside the Potawatomi Hotel..
Feb 10, 2016 4:49 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Gallery Night and Day Returns for Fall
Milwaukee's popular Gallery Night and Day returns Oct. 15-16 for its fall presentation of art and artists throughout the city.A new venue makes its Gallery Night debut, as the Art Institute of Wisconsin (located in the P.H. Dye House at 320...
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 1 Comments