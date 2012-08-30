Patrick Farley

RSS

We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

blogimage18905.jpe

While the state has been watching every twist and turn in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker's... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

