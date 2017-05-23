RSS

Patrick Howell

Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more

May 23, 2017 2:04 PM A&E Feature

Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM Dance

Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more

Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM Winter Arts Guide

Photo by Rick Brodzeller

Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more

Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM Theater

Photo by Mark Frohna

Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more

May 18, 2015 10:30 AM Classical Music

Photo by Mark Frohna

Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM Classical Music

Jessica Kaminski

Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM Off the Cuff

Photo by Jenn Mazza

Looking like the best classical ballet company you’d ever want to see, Milwaukee Ballet opened its season last weekend with an exemplary production of Don Quixote. First fashioned from bits of Miguel de Cervantes’ great novel by choreograph... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:23 PM Classical Music

