Milwaukee Ballet's 'Mirror Mirror' Returns to the Marcus Center
Milwaukee Ballet choreographer Michael Pink discusses the company’s upcoming performance of Mirror Mirror. more
May 23, 2017 2:04 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more
Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM John Schneider Dance
A Different Cast at Milwaukee Ballet
Exploring the Milwaukee Ballet’s changing cast more
Nov 18, 2016 2:17 PM John Schneider Winter Arts Guide
Michael Pink's Dracula is Scary Good Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s production of Dracula, choreographed and directed by Michael Pink, is true to the Bram Stoker novel and scary for all the right reasons. The production was great in staging, choreography, music, scene and lighting design ... more
Oct 26, 2015 12:09 AM John Schneider Theater
Michael Pink’s ‘Cinderella’ Is Older and Wiser
Beautiful dancing is its own reward but Michael Pink is a choreographer who gives his characters substantial inner lives. It’s up to the dancers to reveal his thinking. His 2009 production of Pro,Dance more
May 18, 2015 10:30 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Michael Pink’s ‘Giselle’
Michael Pink’s Giselle, set in Nazi-era Europe, exemplifies what makes today’s Milwaukee Ballet so extraordinary. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Ballet’s Patrick Howell Comes Home
Patrick Howell, a Leading Artist with Milwaukee Ballet since 2008, is back this season from a three-year leave with Germany’s Ballet Augsburg where, last season, he danced the title role in the world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray b... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:56 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Ballet in Top Form for ‘Don Quixote’
Looking like the best classical ballet company you’d ever want to see, Milwaukee Ballet opened its season last weekend with an exemplary production of Don Quixote. First fashioned from bits of Miguel de Cervantes’ great novel by choreograph... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:23 PM John Schneider Classical Music