RSS

Patrick Mccann

theatrereview_offthewall_a.jpg.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Theater

no exit.jpg.jpe

Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more

Jul 25, 2016 1:58 PM Theater

The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more

May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Theater

b.jpg.jpe

Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more

Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_offthewall.jpg.jpe

Off The Wall Theatre’s staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provides a Roman romance at the heart of bad comedy, but serves as something of a holiday alternative. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:59 PM Theater 2 Comments

curtainsspringawakening.jpg.jpe

The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theaterpreview_odysseyoffthewall.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Off the Wall

Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more

Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Theater

theaterpreview_offthewall_valleyofthedolls_facebook.jpg.jpe

Off The Wall / via Facebook

Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more

Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

blogimage12961.jpe

The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12789.jpe

Whether it's The Bad Plus’ album's worth of prog rock covers, snark-scented tribute to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or straight-faced take on ABBA, it’s always been a bit hard to take the trio completely seriously as a jazz group. At more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12698.jpe

What do the tea party ideologues mean when they speak of liberty and freedom and the Constitution that they supposedly revere? Sometimes they are described as libertarians, but the behavior of their leading candidates betrays an authoritari... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES