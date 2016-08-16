Patrick Mccann
‘Hell is Other People’
Off the Wall Theatre’s brilliant, understated treatment of Jean Paul Sartre’s existentialist masterpiece No Exit—a play about three psyches in hell—brings the work to the level of a joy to watch. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
No Exit for Off The Wall
Jean Paul Sartre’s No Exit is an existentialist classic. Three people are locked in a room together for all of eternity. The vision of hell from 1944 is a disturbing now as it’s ever been. No iPhone. No Facebook. No wi-fi. Just three other.. more
Jul 25, 2016 1:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Skin of Our Teeth Next Month at Off the Wall
The guy who wrote Our Town also wrote a pseudo-biblical story about the end of the world. Thornton Wilder’s The Skin of Our Teeth is a strangely post-modern play for 1942. It’s a weird mash-up of drama and comedy that mixes fourth wall-bre.. more
May 23, 2016 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's Only a Play at Off The Wall
Way back in 1978, playwright Terrance McNally wrote a comedy about a group of actors and others hanging out with a playwright and producer as they await opening night reviews of a new Broadway show. He could not have known back then when h.. more
Apr 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Off the Wall Musical Comedy
Off The Wall Theatre’s staging of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum provides a Roman romance at the heart of bad comedy, but serves as something of a holiday alternative. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 2 Comments
Spring Awakening in Summer With Off the Wall
The contemporary rock musical Spring Awakening is one of the most aggressively intense theatrical presentations to be brought to the stage in a long time. It was conceived in the last decade of the last century. After various workshops, co.. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Circe and Cyclops in Milwaukee
Off the Wall Theatre’s Artistic Director Dale Gutzman and classics scholar John Angelos have created a new stage version of Homer’s Odyssey that incorporates film, special effects, giant balloons, hundreds of yards of twine, Kabuki Theater,... more
Mar 25, 2015 10:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Live Parody of ‘Valley of the Dolls’
Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more
Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Let There Be Light: Stained Glass and Drawings
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bad Plus
Whether it's The Bad Plus’ album's worth of prog rock covers, snark-scented tribute to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” or straight-faced take on ABBA, it’s always been a bit hard to take the trio completely seriously as a jazz group. At more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Thugs on the Right
What do the tea party ideologues mean when they speak of liberty and freedom and the Constitution that they supposedly revere? Sometimes they are described as libertarians, but the behavior of their leading candidates betrays an authoritari... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments