Patrick Mcgilligan

Tracing Orson Welles’ roots from his Midwestern upbringing through his early successes, award-winning Milwaukee writer Patrick McGilligan’s Young Orson: The Years of Luck and Genius on the Path to Citizen Kane is a sweeping narrative, groun... more

Dec 1, 2015 6:58 PM Books

 TheUniversity Press of Kentucky’s Screen Classics series, edited by Milwaukee filmhistorian Patrick McGilligan, has become an important resource for documentingHollywood’s Golden Age directors and actors. (Full disclosure: I con.. more

Dec 5, 2013 2:40 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Most filmmakers are prosaic, telling stories instraightforward cinematic language. Every now and then a poet emerges, creatingvivid images that convey a deeper reality through the medium of moviemaking.Sergei Parajanov was .. more

Nov 13, 2013 5:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> When J. Edgar Hoover ran the FBI, every American who was anyone was under surveillance, and in Hollywood, the bureau maintained files on directors, screenwriters, actors and others and recruited a network of informants who fed the hungry age.. more

Aug 24, 2012 12:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Luis Bunuel's reputation as a director stands on a pair of Surrealist collaborations with Salvador Dali, <em>An Andalusian</em> <em>Dog</em> (1928) and <em>The Golden Age </em>(1930), and such later art house triumphs as <em>Belle de Jour</em.. more

Jan 21, 2012 3:34 PM I Hate Hollywood

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

World War II ushered in the Atomic Age and the Cold War, but it also had a profound impact on the arts and creative practice. With the advent of portable, 35-millimeter cameras, for the first time photojournalists on battlefields more

Feb 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The long migration of storytelling from the printed page into motion pictures began at the turn of the last century. Within a few decades film became the most pervasive form of storytelling—until the cinema was challenged by the smaller, upstart .. more

Feb 1, 2010 3:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Thirty years after the Islamic Revolution, “Persian Visions: Contemporary Photography from Iran” brings the work of 20 photographers to Milwaukee (at the Haggerty Museum of Art through Jan. 17, 2010). Despite cultural sanctions imposed by t... more

Nov 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Chronicling the family of James Tyrone Sr. (Kenneth Albers), a former stage actor who now Long Day's Journey into Night ,Theater more

Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Measured against a career studded with landmarks such as Metropolis, M, The Testament of Dr. Mabuse, Fury, Scarlet Street and The Big Heat, Fritz Lang’s Man Hunt was a minor effort. But the director’s 1941 movie, out now on DVD, was an important .. more

May 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Just in time for the holiday’s, after 15 years apart Milwaukee’s familiar girl group Three Smart Girls have reunited for a two-night performances of jazz and pop standards (and more than a few h,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   "Politics makes strange bedfellows," says a reporter-turned-politic State of the Union ,Theater more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

