RSS

Patrick Reed

mff.jpg.jpe

The second annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival runs through April 21 includes documentaries, dramas and a comedy. Sponsored by Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, the film festival’s goal is to generate dialogue and discussion. Each scree... more

Mar 15, 2016 3:10 PM Film

The grounds of the Rwandan hospital are pleasant and verdant, clean and well kept, but the memories are horrible. Canadian physician James Orbinski was in Rwanda for Doctors Without Frontiers during the genocide that swept the African nation like.. more

Jan 16, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

I have to comment on the audacity of Joel McNally to notbelieve how horrible it was to return from Vietnam. Flower/protest people wereaccepting of vets who joined their cause, that's about it..... maybe a littlehyperbole there, ,Letters more

Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES