Patrick Reed
Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival Returns
The second annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival runs through April 21 includes documentaries, dramas and a comedy. Sponsored by Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, the film festival’s goal is to generate dialogue and discussion. Each scree... more
Mar 15, 2016 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Film
Horror Without Frontiers
The grounds of the Rwandan hospital are pleasant and verdant, clean and well kept, but the memories are horrible. Canadian physician James Orbinski was in Rwanda for Doctors Without Frontiers during the genocide that swept the African nation like.. more
Jan 16, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
I agree with Mr. McNally that the government spits on vets
I have to comment on the audacity of Joel McNally to notbelieve how horrible it was to return from Vietnam. Flower/protest people wereaccepting of vets who joined their cause, that's about it..... maybe a littlehyperbole there, ,Letters more
Jun 9, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 3 Comments