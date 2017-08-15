RSS

Patrick Schmitz

comedyofothello.jpg.jpe

The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

Nov 11, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

sketch 22.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee comedy guru Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has been a lot of fun for a lot of people over the years. The idea is simple: 10 groups of writers pound out 10 scripts that are then put through production by 40 actors working under 10 di.. more

Jan 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more

Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Theater

Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Theater

Some time ago, I was interviewing local comedy fixture Patrick Schmitz about his show Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer . The live-action stage parody of the Rankin and Bass animated adaptation of Rudolph had been popular enough to see a serie.. more

Jul 20, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_hamletkindasorta.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee comedy guy Patrick Schmitz clearly had a good time working on a feature-length parody of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet last year. This summer, Schmitz returns to Shakespeare once more with Hamlet...kinda sorta. As witnessed by Romeo and.. more

Apr 26, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_comedy.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has had a long and evidently quite healthy life. The inspiration-through-perspiration sketch comedy format plays like long, slow improv. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to present a sketch comedy s.. more

Jan 9, 2015 7:25 PM Theater

romeo.jpg.jpe

Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more

May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returned for its eighth year Aug. 1-4 with Next Act’s theater space on South Water as a stylish venue for the proceedings. Once again, co-producers Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz put together an more

Aug 8, 2013 2:41 PM Theater

  Advanced art forum coming theatrical shows is always interesting. The poster images that a theatre company uses to sell its upcoming season are worked out well in advance of final decisions on set and costuming and such . . . and that's parti.. more

Aug 30, 2012 11:10 AM Theater

The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more

Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

  Traditional Hollywood-style comedy is not done particularly well by Hollywood. Watch nearly any traditional light comedy from the past ten years and you'll see something that is screamingly desperate to be funny. With The Comedy Kid, writer/d.. more

Jun 16, 2012 10:37 AM Theater

  Summer is kind of a wild, unpredictable time in local theatre. It's that weird hazy zone between the end of one season and the beginning of the next. Established year-round venues like the Alchemist Theatre announce their summer shows well in.. more

May 12, 2012 10:09 AM Theater

Patrick Schmitz hosts an improv comedy workshop mid-day today at the Alchemist Theatre in BayView. A two hour improve comedy class facilitated by Milwaukee Comedy Fest co-founder Patrick Schmitz is followed by a coupe of hours of  improv comedy .. more

May 6, 2012 12:41 PM Theater

I do sincerely hope that I am not the last person to have found out that there's sort of a hipster optometrist's place in Wauwatosa. I suppose it makes sense . . . I mean . . . they're looking for anything offbeat to turn trendy with their asym.. more

Feb 3, 2012 3:38 PM Theater

Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more

Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Theater

SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more

Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Theater

Return To The Fest At A New PlaceThe next annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival takes the stage of ComedySportz this weekend. ComedySportz is in such a strange area of town—that weird hinge between downtown and Walker’s Point that is home to paint a.. more

Aug 5, 2011 3:53 PM Theater

Local playwright and funnyman Patrick Schmitz is a busy guy. This month he has not one, but two different scripts making their formal debut in two different formats.Today's...or, actually...This Sunday's Tom Sawyer On March 6th, Wisconsin Hybr.. more

Mar 2, 2011 3:23 PM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES