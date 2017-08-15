Patrick Schmitz
Patrick Schmitz' 'Comedy of Othello' an Uproarious Lesson on The Bard
The latest Shakespeare parody starring the aptly named Shakesparody Players turned one of literature’s greatest tragedies on its head to uproariously funny effect in their production of The Comedy of Othello...kinda sorta at Next Act Theatr... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:00 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Patrick Schmitz’s Dracula at Brown Deer
Nov 11, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Some Assembly: Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 #16
Milwaukee comedy guru Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has been a lot of fun for a lot of people over the years. The idea is simple: 10 groups of writers pound out 10 scripts that are then put through production by 40 actors working under 10 di.. more
Jan 7, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’s Outstanding ‘Comedy of Hamlet’
The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta is a showcase of Patrick Schmitz’s impeccable ability for creating playful yet respectful spoofs. The cast, full of improv heavyweights, kept the audience on their toes with fast-paced quipping and engaging ... more
Aug 25, 2015 8:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Using Parody to Make Shakespeare Accessible
Patrick Schmitz stages his good-natured parody of Shakespeare, The Comedy of Hamlet…kinda sorta, at Next Act Theatre Aug. 20-22. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Hamlet the Pissed-Off Dane
Some time ago, I was interviewing local comedy fixture Patrick Schmitz about his show Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer . The live-action stage parody of the Rankin and Bass animated adaptation of Rudolph had been popular enough to see a serie.. more
Jul 20, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Fundraiser for 'Hamlet...Kinda Sorta'
Milwaukee comedy guy Patrick Schmitz clearly had a good time working on a feature-length parody of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet last year. This summer, Schmitz returns to Shakespeare once more with Hamlet...kinda sorta. As witnessed by Romeo and.. more
Apr 26, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The 14th Sketch 22 This Saturday
Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 has had a long and evidently quite healthy life. The inspiration-through-perspiration sketch comedy format plays like long, slow improv. 10 writing teams work with 10 directors and 40 actors to present a sketch comedy s.. more
Jan 9, 2015 7:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Patrick Schmitz’ Romeo & Juliet On Indiegogo
Writer/directorPatrick Schmitz (best-known for Rudolph the Pissed-Off Reindeer ) has anew project for the summer. It’s a comic take on Shakespeare’s Romeo &Juliet . Schmitz is a very witty guy, which should be reason enough to lookforward to t.. more
May 5, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy Fest in Year Eight
The Milwaukee Comedy Festival returned for its eighth year Aug. 1-4 with Next Act’s theater space on South Water as a stylish venue for the proceedings. Once again, co-producers Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz put together an more
Aug 8, 2013 2:41 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast Change For Youngblood Show
Advanced art forum coming theatrical shows is always interesting. The poster images that a theatre company uses to sell its upcoming season are worked out well in advance of final decisions on set and costuming and such . . . and that's parti.. more
Aug 30, 2012 11:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Seventh Helping of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival
The seventh annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival unleashes itself upon the city this week with a popular mixture of stand-up, improv and sketch comedy. This year, hosts Matt Kemple and Patrick Schmitz are bringing the fest to Next Act Theatre..... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Light Comedy Blended Well
Traditional Hollywood-style comedy is not done particularly well by Hollywood. Watch nearly any traditional light comedy from the past ten years and you'll see something that is screamingly desperate to be funny. With The Comedy Kid, writer/d.. more
Jun 16, 2012 10:37 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Patrick Schmitz's COMEDY KID
Summer is kind of a wild, unpredictable time in local theatre. It's that weird hazy zone between the end of one season and the beginning of the next. Established year-round venues like the Alchemist Theatre announce their summer shows well in.. more
May 12, 2012 10:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Improv Workshop
Patrick Schmitz hosts an improv comedy workshop mid-day today at the Alchemist Theatre in BayView. A two hour improve comedy class facilitated by Milwaukee Comedy Fest co-founder Patrick Schmitz is followed by a coupe of hours of improv comedy .. more
May 6, 2012 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Comedy Night At The Hipster Optometrist Shop
I do sincerely hope that I am not the last person to have found out that there's sort of a hipster optometrist's place in Wauwatosa. I suppose it makes sense . . . I mean . . . they're looking for anything offbeat to turn trendy with their asym.. more
Feb 3, 2012 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sketch 22 the 8th on the 7th
Having been around long enough to safely be considered a “long-running,” comedy tradition, Patrick Schmitz’s Sketch 22 celebrates it EIGHTH outing this coming January the 7th.The idea is cute . . . not altogether unlike another similar longer-r.. more
Jan 3, 2012 7:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee Comedy Festival: The last two days
SATURDAYBy the third night of the festival, things started to feel a little bleary. I’d been to ComedySportz before, but not THREE DAYS IN A ROW. The laughter started to stick together between the beer and the humidity. And I was enjoying the ef.. more
Aug 8, 2011 3:17 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2011 Milwaukee Comedyfest Day One
Return To The Fest At A New PlaceThe next annual Milwaukee Comedy Festival takes the stage of ComedySportz this weekend. ComedySportz is in such a strange area of town—that weird hinge between downtown and Walker’s Point that is home to paint a.. more
Aug 5, 2011 3:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Shmitz, Becher, WHT, Back and Forth
Local playwright and funnyman Patrick Schmitz is a busy guy. This month he has not one, but two different scripts making their formal debut in two different formats.Today's...or, actually...This Sunday's Tom Sawyer On March 6th, Wisconsin Hybr.. more
Mar 2, 2011 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater