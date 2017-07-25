RSS

Patrick Stewart

emojimovie.jpg.jpe

Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Film Clips

logan.jpg.jpe

Logan marks his ninth time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of Wolverine (aka Logan), one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel universe, X-Men division. The screenplay has some weak links but the story pushes forward to a conclus... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:38 PM Film Reviews

homevidmaude.jpg.jpe

Stephen Belber directs Match from his witty, moving stage play about the choices posed by life. Patrick Stewart gives a compelling performance as Tobi, a lion of the dance world during the ’60s and ’70s, now being interviewed by a young cou... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:40 PM Home Movies

Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more

May 22, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

 Let’sstart by being controversial: the J.J. Abrams Star Trek “reboot” is amusing butlittle more than fodder for the summer blockbuster popcorn season. As for theoriginal series, which I devoured as a kid, seeing those episod.. more

Aug 11, 2013 2:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Star Trek has become one of the world\'s most successful stories and in its evolving screen iterations, the various models of the starship Enterprise have known five captains on the command deck. The original helmsman, William Shatner, wrote, di.. more

Nov 5, 2011 11:29 AM I Hate Hollywood

And the winner was…drumroll… a 2-foot-tall giraffe, created by the ever-inn MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage7532.jpe

There just doesn’t seem tobe an end to Milwaukee’s awesome collection of uniq Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Milwaukee Color more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES