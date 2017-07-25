Patrick Stewart
Film Clips: July 27, 2017
Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Hugh Jackman Returns as Wolverine in ‘Logan’
Logan marks his ninth time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of Wolverine (aka Logan), one of the most recognizable characters in the Marvel universe, X-Men division. The screenplay has some weak links but the story pushes forward to a conclus... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:38 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Recently Released 9.2.15
Stephen Belber directs Match from his witty, moving stage play about the choices posed by life. Patrick Stewart gives a compelling performance as Tobi, a lion of the dance world during the ’60s and ’70s, now being interviewed by a young cou... more
Sep 1, 2015 8:40 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: May 22
Drew Barrymore, whose most memorable role of the past decade cast her as Adam Sandler’s memory-challenged girl in 50 First Dates, returns here as his love interest. Following their disastrous introduction during a blind date, Jim and Lauren... more
May 22, 2014 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Star Trek: The Next Generation
Let’sstart by being controversial: the J.J. Abrams Star Trek “reboot” is amusing butlittle more than fodder for the summer blockbuster popcorn season. As for theoriginal series, which I devoured as a kid, seeing those episod.. more
Aug 11, 2013 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
William Shatner, Star Trek's First Captain
Star Trek has become one of the world\'s most successful stories and in its evolving screen iterations, the various models of the starship Enterprise have known five captains on the command deck. The original helmsman, William Shatner, wrote, di.. more
Nov 5, 2011 11:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Boris and Doris On the Town
And the winner was…drumroll… a 2-foot-tall giraffe, created by the ever-inn MilwaukeeJournal Sentinel ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Custard’s Last Stands
There just doesn’t seem tobe an end to Milwaukee’s awesome collection of uniq Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Milwaukee Color more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE