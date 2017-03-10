Patti Smith
Patti Smith @ Milwaukee Theatre
Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more
Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM David Luhrssen Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 9-15, 2017
Any week that two of the most influential comedians of all time swing through Milwaukee is a good week. more
Mar 7, 2017 1:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Patti Smith Looks Back on the Album Where It All Came Together
In her exclusive interview with the Shepherd Express, Patti Smith recalls fighting like hell to make her debut album on her own terms. The Patti Smith Group performs a concert on Thursday, March 9 at the Milwaukee Theatre. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature 2 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Spring Concert Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Patti Smith Will Play Milwaukee For the First Time Since 1979
One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more
Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
More Songwriters on Songwriting (Da Capo Press), by Paul Zollo
It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more
Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Books
Fred “Sonic
Fred “Sonic” Smith made his mark as guitarist with the MC5. His next project was the Sonic Rendezvous Band. Sonic’s Rendezvous is a collection of tracks ranging from acoustic home demos to live recordings. It is all Sonic, all the time. more
Nov 8, 2016 3:37 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Pop-up Gallery Orcanine Abbey Hosts ‘Ego vs. Rant’
On Friday, Dec. 12, OrcanineAbbey (1718 N. First St., Studio 5N2) will host a pop-up gallery that pays tributeto indie arts patron saint Patti Smith and her contemporaries. The show opensDec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and will also feature music recitals.. more
Dec 11, 2014 9:10 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
This Week on The Disclaimer: Uncovering Patti Smith and Booking the Bradley Center
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate.. more
Oct 17, 2014 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Interpreting Patti Smith
Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more
Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Soundtrack of His Life
Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more
Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Epitome of Modern
“Modernity” is the central theme of Roberto Calasso’s La Folie Baudelaire (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), which, among many other things, explores the origins of the word as defined and executed by Baudelaire between more
Nov 28, 2012 3:09 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Patti Smith
Patti Smith's albums, since her extraordinarily ground-breaking Horses and Easter LP's, are essentially about neo-punk tribalism as a way of being; i.e., there is angst and excitement, optimism and ritualistic anger, but little that is new.... more
Jun 14, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Album Reviews
Much to Love in 'Buildings on Fire'
The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more
Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books 1 Comments
Patti Smith
Patti Smith was a bolt out of left field with her 1975 album Horses. It might be hard 35 years on to understand how deeply that music affected scattered outcasts across America in the moment before the dawn of punk rock. The unsettling fury... more
Aug 22, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
