Patti Smith

Photo Credit: Erol Reyal

Returning after a 38 year absence, Patti Smith urged the audience to fight “the power" at her Milwaukee Theatre concert. more

Mar 10, 2017 9:37 AM Concert Reviews

Any week that two of the most influential comedians of all time swing through Milwaukee is a good week. more

Mar 7, 2017 1:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

In her exclusive interview with the Shepherd Express, Patti Smith recalls fighting like hell to make her debut album on her own terms. The Patti Smith Group performs a concert on Thursday, March 9 at the Milwaukee Theatre. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:28 PM Music Feature 2 Comments

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM On Music

One of punk’s pioneering voices and rock’s most respected songwriters, Patti Smith is making her long-overdue return to Milwaukee. Smith will perform at the Milwaukee Theatre on March 9 at 8 p.m., the promoter announced today. It’ll be her first c.. more

Jan 3, 2017 11:01 AM On Music

It you want to learn something about songwriting, it makes sense to ask a songwriter. That was the idea behind Paul Zollo’s 1991 Songwriters on Songwriting. In the sequel, More Songwriters on Songwriting, Zollo interviews 45 writers plus Wo... more

Nov 22, 2016 2:24 PM Books

Fred “Sonic” Smith made his mark as guitarist with the MC5. His next project was the Sonic Rendezvous Band. Sonic’s Rendezvous is a collection of tracks ranging from acoustic home demos to live recordings. It is all Sonic, all the time. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:37 PM Album Reviews

Orcanine Abbey / Via Tumblr

On Friday, Dec. 12, OrcanineAbbey (1718 N. First St., Studio 5N2) will host a pop-up gallery that pays tributeto indie arts patron saint Patti Smith and her contemporaries. The show opensDec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and will also feature music recitals.. more

Dec 11, 2014 9:10 PM Around MKE

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Testa Rosa's Betty Strigens, curator of this week's "Smith Uncovered" Alverno Presents program. Along with her bandmate.. more

Oct 17, 2014 12:00 AM On Music

Of all the great songwriters of the last half century, Patti Smith is one of the most unknowable. That’s not because Smith is particularly private or her work is evasive or more

Oct 14, 2014 12:22 AM Music Feature

[Picture:L to R: Sherrick Robinson, Lindsey Gagliano, Emmitt Morgans and Liz Faraglia]Kohl’sWild Theater is a verysophisticated education project that is founded on a partnership between Kohl’sCares and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. T.. more

Oct 9, 2014 9:35 AM Theater

Good news for Milwaukeeans who love ping-pong but hate concise, descriptive one-syllable names: SPiN in the Third Ward is changing its name next week. In an email today, the cavernous ping-pong bar at 233 E. Chicago St. revealed that beginning Feb.. more

Feb 5, 2014 9:00 PM Around MKE

Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more

Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Books

“Modernity” is the central theme of Roberto Calasso’s La Folie Baudelaire (Farrar, Straus & Giroux), which, among many other things, explores the origins of the word as defined and executed by Baudelaire between more

Nov 28, 2012 3:09 PM Books

Patti Smith's albums, since her extraordinarily ground-breaking Horses and Easter LP's, are essentially about neo-punk tribalism as a way of being; i.e., there is angst and excitement, optimism and ritualistic anger, but little that is new.... more

Jun 14, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The Talking Heads' first recording was titled “Love Goes to Building on Fire,” and although Will Hermes never does explicate the title of his intriguing history Love Goes to Buildings on Fire: Five Years in New York That Changed Music Fo... more

Feb 13, 2012 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

Patti Smith was a bolt out of left field with her 1975 album Horses. It might be hard 35 years on to understand how deeply that music affected scattered outcasts across America in the moment before the dawn of punk rock. The unsettling fury... more

Aug 22, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“It’s not easy being green,” Kermit the frog once lamented, but many Kermit’s cousins don’t face those difficulties since frogs come in a wide variety of colors beyond just green, including vivid blues, deep reds and all shad more

Dec 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Affirming Victor DeLorenzo’s status as perhaps the most musically adventurous of all the Violent Femmes, the drummer’s new project, Prestige Atlantic Impulse, is an experimental jazz trio worlds removed from the Femmes’ signature folk-pu more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

