Christopher Porterfield looks to a classic songwriter, Patton Oswalt comes to town and the Brewers look to hype up their fans. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Eve Titus' Anatole children's books have been around for over half a century. The ten-book series opened as a French mouse was foraging for for and overheard some people complaining about mice. Feeling his honor at stake, the mouse foes to work i.. more

Feb 7, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Having awoken from its winter hibernation, a slew of newexhibitions are on display at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art. I recently hadthe pleasure of chatting with photographer Brian Ulrich, whose “Copia – Retail,Thrift and Dark Stores, 2001-.. more

Jan 28, 2014 7:40 PM Visual Arts

With Juno, director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody conceived... more

Dec 12, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

From unassuming beginnings as a writer for “MADtv” and a co-star on “King of Queens,” hardly two of the most cherished modern comedy institutions, Patton Oswalt has emerged as one of the most respected comedians of his time. That has more

May 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Patton Oswalt, YACHT & Free Comic Book Day more

May 5, 2011 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Not since 1992 has Milwaukee had the pleasure of hosting comedian Patton Oswalt. His recent performance at the Pabst Theater on February 20 was far from his visit to Sir Laughs-A-Lot, a “comedy club” under the stairs of a hotel. Never heard... more

Feb 22, 2010 12:00 AM Comedy

It’s somewhat remarkable that Patton Oswalt has maintained a reputation as one of the most praised alternative/independent comics of his time, given his involvement in such rivaled commercial institutions as “MADtv” and more

Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

