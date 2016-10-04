Patty Griffin
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 6-12
Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant will join Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle at a memorable benefit concert. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 30-Feb. 5
New Orleans’ Galactic is one of the few bands in the jam scene to attempt hip-hop without embarrassing themselves. Unlike all the bands that condescend with novelty covers of contemporary rap hits, Galactic more
Jan 29, 2014 6:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Hope + brilliance + Michelle
Not in my lifetime has there been a campaign like this one. Startingwith the indefatigable candidate with his unique delivery and anincredible ability to reach into an audience and grab their attention,mind and soul; a family history that makes.. more
Feb 20, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Three Girls and their Buddy
Four folk and country icons team up for what promises to be a very informal collaborative A Ticket To Ride ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee