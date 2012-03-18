Patty Kaz
Brianna Decker wins Patty Kazmaier Award
Brianna Decker became Wisconsin's fourth winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award yesterday, joining Sara Bauer, Jessie Vetter and Meghan Duggan.The Patty Kaz is giving to the top women's hockey player in the country and the win is just the topper to a.. more
Mar 18, 2012 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badgers' Brianna Decker Named Top 3 Patty Kaz finalist
Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour.. more
Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Knight, Decker Patty Kaz Top 10 Finalists
The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more
Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Three Badger Women's Hockey players on Patty Kaz nominee list
Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Alex Rigsby are on the list of 30 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award - the top player in women's collegiate hockey.It's Knight's 3rd nomination, Decker's 2nd and Rigsby's 1st.With the offensive firepower on .. more
Feb 21, 2012 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Meghan Duggan wins Patty Kaz!
Mar 19, 2011 5:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
UW's Meghan Duggan top 3 finalist for Patty Kazmaier
Wisconsin's Meghan Duggan is a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, the MVP of women's hockey.The award will be presented March 19 as part of the women's Frozen Four activities.All three finalists are forwards. The other two are Meghan Agosta .. more
Mar 10, 2011 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Knight, Duggan finalists for Patty Kaz
Senior Meghan Duggan and Junior Hilary Knight have been named to the top 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award (top college player in women's hockey)The award is selected when NCAA D1 women's coaches are asked to nominate a player for the awa.. more
Mar 3, 2011 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Three Badger women up for Patty Kaz
The first list of nominees for women's hockey's top honor was released today and three Badgers made the cut. Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Hilary Knight are on the 26-person list.This past weekend, Duggan passed Sara Bauer as the all-time ca.. more
Feb 21, 2011 6:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Porcupine Tree
Porcupine’s guiding spirit, Steven Wilson,seems inspired by prog rock’s origi The Incident ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Novelist Diana Laurence’s Inner Life (and Vampires)
Milwaukee-native Diana Laurence is a published novelist who transverses genres with a uniq Soulful Sex ,Off the Cuff more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Off the Cuff
The September Issue
isthis: When Anna speaks, her staff obeys and the fashion industry follows suit. The S TheDevil Wears Prada ,Film more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Andre Rieu
Whenever PBS holds an on-air fund-raising drive, the station invariably pulls out an Andre Rieu concert with his Johann Strauss Orchestra to draw in viewers who may have tired of Michael Flatley. This dazzling Dutch violinist has amazed cro... more
May 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Taking Back Sunday w/ Anberlin
Since guitarist/vocalist John Nolan’s 2003 departure from Taking Back Sunday, the band has never quite been the same. With Nolan, their 2002 debut, Tell All Your Friends, tested the limits of power-pop with catchy hooks and dueling vocals w... more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lady Sovereign w/ Chester French
In 2006, Lady Sovereign was set to be what M.I.A. would eventually become, a club rap superstar, but for all the early hype, her Def Jam debut, Public Warning, met with only lukewarm reviews and interest. The label booted her shortly after ... more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Soul of John Black w/ Bryan Cherry Band
As a side man and session player, John Bigham has played with Everlast, Eminem, Miles Davis and, most prominently, Fishbone, with whom he toured for the better part of a decade. Bigham’s recordings with his own project The Soul of John Blac... more
May 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee