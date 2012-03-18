RSS

Brianna Decker became Wisconsin's fourth winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award yesterday, joining Sara Bauer, Jessie Vetter and Meghan Duggan.The Patty Kaz is giving to the top women's hockey player in the country and the win is just the topper to a.. more

Mar 18, 2012 7:49 PM More Sports

Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour.. more

Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM More Sports

The list of of Patty Kazmaier finalists was narrowed down to 10 today and two Badgers made the list.Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker are both named to the Top 10 list.This is Hilary's third time on the Top 10 list.Despite the fact that her seni.. more

Mar 1, 2012 6:46 PM More Sports

Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Alex Rigsby are on the list of 30 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award - the top player in women's collegiate hockey.It's Knight's 3rd nomination, Decker's 2nd and Rigsby's 1st.With the offensive firepower on .. more

Feb 21, 2012 9:17 PM More Sports

Mar 19, 2011 5:02 PM More Sports

Wisconsin's Meghan Duggan is a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, the MVP of women's hockey.The award will be presented March 19 as part of the women's Frozen Four activities.All three finalists are forwards. The other two are Meghan Agosta .. more

Mar 10, 2011 3:24 PM More Sports

Senior Meghan Duggan and Junior Hilary Knight have been named to the top 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award (top college player in women's hockey)The award is selected when NCAA D1 women's coaches are asked to nominate a player for the awa.. more

Mar 3, 2011 4:05 PM More Sports

The first list of nominees for women's hockey's top honor was released today and three Badgers made the cut. Brianna Decker, Meghan Duggan and Hilary Knight are on the 26-person list.This past weekend, Duggan passed Sara Bauer as the all-time ca.. more

Feb 21, 2011 6:48 PM Around MKE

