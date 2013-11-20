Patty Larkin
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 21-Nov. 27
Milwaukee-raised Patty Larkin grew up with the piano, but she became an eminent guitar player after teaching herself in high school and then honing her jazz-based style at the Berklee College of Music more
Patty Larkin | Still Green (Road Narrows Records)
Poets often plumb the depths of their experiences for inspiration, but Patty Larkin didn’t have to look far for material for Still Green. The death of both her father and mother and witnessing her sister, a jazz pianist, suffer a stroke aft... more
This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee-raised Patty Larkin grew up with the piano, but became an eminent guitar player after teaching herself in high school and then honing her jazz-based style at the Berklee College of Music. Larkin's urban-infused folk-pop more
Boston folkie Patty Larkin heads to Shank Hall for an 8 p.m. show tonight. A whirlwind gu Watch the Sky ,Today in Milwaukee more
