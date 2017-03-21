Paul Bargren
Milwaukee County Pension Madness
Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more
Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 3 Comments
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Residents Lose Control of Mental Health Services
With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more
Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele Is Willing to Waste Taxpayer Dollars on Frivolous Transit Lawsuit
Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is throwing a tantrum because he didn’t get his way.A legally appointed panel of Milwaukee County supervisors voted to reject the Abele administration more
Mar 12, 2014 1:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Appeal of Abele’s Bus Contract Moves Ahead
The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more
Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features