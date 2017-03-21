RSS

Paul Bargren

Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more

Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM News Features 3 Comments

The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more

Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM News Features

With little fanfare, Milwaukee County’s mental health system was transferred to state control last week. Soon, the Milwaukee County executive and board of supervisors will send to Gov. Scott Walker their more

Apr 16, 2014 1:15 AM News Features

Once again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is throwing a tantrum because he didn’t get his way.A legally appointed panel of Milwaukee County supervisors voted to reject the Abele administration more

Mar 12, 2014 1:30 PM Expresso

The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more

Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM News Features

