“You’ll never see this space like this again—ever,” Debra Loewen said as we toured the raw fifth floor of the historic Schlitz Brewing Company Stock-House, a cement-floored more

Sep 2, 2014 9:02 PM Classical Music

If Milwaukee photographer Paul Bialas chose a characteristic Milwaukee subject for his book of photos, he shows it from surprising angles. A handsomely designed volume (complete with a CD of recollections from former Schlitz employees), Sch... more

Nov 25, 2013 5:20 PM Books

They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Books

