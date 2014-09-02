Paul Bialas
‘Brew City Dreams’ in Schlitz Park
“You’ll never see this space like this again—ever,” Debra Loewen said as we toured the raw fifth floor of the historic Schlitz Brewing Company Stock-House, a cement-floored more
Sep 2, 2014 9:02 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Inside the Schlitz Brewery
If Milwaukee photographer Paul Bialas chose a characteristic Milwaukee subject for his book of photos, he shows it from surprising angles. A handsomely designed volume (complete with a CD of recollections from former Schlitz employees), Sch... more
Nov 25, 2013 5:20 PM David Luhrssen Books
New Books By Local Authors Bialas, Hintz
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but few could argue against the magnificent artistry that is captured in Paul Bialas’ photography book Pabst: An Excavation of Art. The book focuses on the... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:39 PM Jenni Herrick Books