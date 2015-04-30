Paul Blart
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: 'Paul Blart 2'
Paul Blart 2 is a film so bad that it's not even worth seeing to enjoy how bad it is.Our 60 second review:For more from the Optimism Vaccine, including podcasts, columns, and more 60 second reviews, visit optimismvaccine.com. more
Apr 30, 2015 8:15 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Reviewed In 60 Seconds: 'Unfriended'
The Optimism Vaccine presents a 60 second review of the found-footage evil technology horror film Unfriended . It plays like an overlong student film, but is it at least more enjoyable than Paul Blart 2?For more from The Optimism Vaccine, incl.. more
Apr 23, 2015 3:05 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
MPTV’s ‘Cooking Raw’
Last weekend Milwaukee Public Television (MPTV) debuted “Cooking Raw,” a new eight-part cooking series that offers plenty of creative alternatives to standing in front of a hot stove to cook a meal this summer. Mother-daughter duo Caroline ... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Icarus Witch
Ronnie James Dio spawned countless imitators—musically, vocally and lyrically. And if imitation is, indeed, the sincerest form of flattery, then Pittsburgh’s Icarus Witch—a veteran under-the-radar metal band that opened for the Dio-front more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews