Paul Buhle
Lincoln For Beginners (For Beginners), by Paul Buhle and Sharon Rudahl
Illustrated biography of Abraham Lincoln summarizes his life and historical turning points. more
Feb 17, 2015 8:30 PM David Luhrssen Books
Yiddish Movies and More
As film critic and cultural historian Neal Gabler writes in his introduction to Yiddishkeit: Jewish Vernacular & the New Land (published by Abrams Comic Art), Yiddish, which has as many words for fools as the Eskimos have for snow, possesses a .. more
Aug 26, 2011 11:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bastille Days
Bastille Days, the annual festival that transforms Downtown’s Cathedral Square Park into a Parisian paradise for four days, will feature some new attractions this year. Coinciding with traditional festival staples, like the French mass, the... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee