Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound

musicgateway_record.jpg.jpe

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

paulcebr.jpg.jpe

Nearly 40 years after his first paying gig in the city, there may be no more conversationally colorful character and Milwaukee institution than Paul Cebar. Inherent in Cebar’s verbal floridity, however, is the missionary zeal of a musician ... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:35 AM Music Feature

kinnickinnic avenue railroad bridge.jpg.jpe

It's a Thanksgiving miracle: After four long months of construction, the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge on South Kinnickinnic Avenue—one of the main arteries connecting Bay View to Downtown—has finally reopened. The bridge had been closed since .. more

Nov 27, 2013 3:00 PM Around MKE

paul cebar.jpg.jpe

Sep 18, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

The national Tour of Menopause The Musical  will arrive in town midway through next month. The popular musical featuring parodies of pop hits from the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s returns to Milwaukee this time by way of the Milwaukee Theatre. Thi.. more

Aug 30, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

blogimage9747.jpe

Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps more

Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9559.jpe

The MCSC was foundedin 1977 when a group of local sailing enthusiasts partnered with Milw www.sailingcenter.org / %uFFFD 414-277-9094/ 1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive. ,Milwaukee Color more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

blogimage9516.jpe

Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

