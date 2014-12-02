Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Paul Cebar Looks to Tomorrow
Nearly 40 years after his first paying gig in the city, there may be no more conversationally colorful character and Milwaukee institution than Paul Cebar. Inherent in Cebar’s verbal floridity, however, is the missionary zeal of a musician ... more
Jan 7, 2014 3:35 AM Jamie Lee Rake Music Feature
After Long Repairs, Kinnickinnic's Canadian Pacific Railroad Bridge Opened on Tuesday
It's a Thanksgiving miracle: After four long months of construction, the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge on South Kinnickinnic Avenue—one of the main arteries connecting Bay View to Downtown—has finally reopened. The bridge had been closed since .. more
Nov 27, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound Opens UWM's 2013 MKE Unplugged Series
Sep 18, 2013 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Menopause Returns
The national Tour of Menopause The Musical will arrive in town midway through next month. The popular musical featuring parodies of pop hits from the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s returns to Milwaukee this time by way of the Milwaukee Theatre. Thi.. more
Aug 30, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Community Sailing Center
The MCSC was foundedin 1977 when a group of local sailing enthusiasts partnered with Milw www.sailingcenter.org / %uFFFD 414-277-9094/ 1450 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive. ,Milwaukee Color more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 2 Comments
Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound
Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), much of his appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the sounds of ... more
Jan 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee