Paul Cebar

May 3, 2017 1:47 AM Video Games are Dumb

Off the Cuff with Brett Kemnitz of The Coffee House, an organization that, since 1967, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:45 PM Off the Cuff

An enduring fixture of Milwaukee’s East Side music scene, Mike Fredrickson channels romantic rejection on his ninth album. more

Oct 6, 2015 7:57 PM Local Music

Jul 15, 2015 1:33 PM I Hate Hollywood

Photo by Bryan Mir

Willy Porter has been a recording artist for 25 years, but none of his albums sounded as fully developed as his latest. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:51 PM Local Music

Thinkstock

What’s the next best thing to teeing up while we wait outthis winter? Getting a first look at the latest golfing gear and honing yourswing at the Greater Milwaukee Golf Show!This interactive golf extravaganza ranks as one of thelargest in the.. more

Jan 30, 2015 3:27 PM Around MKE

Nearly 40 years after his first paying gig in the city, there may be no more conversationally colorful character and Milwaukee institution than Paul Cebar. Inherent in Cebar’s verbal floridity, however, is the missionary zeal of a musician ... more

Jan 7, 2014 3:35 AM Music Feature

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, outgoing A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're celebrating the best Milwaukee music of 2013. We play some of our favorite tracks fro.. more

Dec 12, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

With his eclectic fusion of rock, soul and world music, Paul Cebar has long been regarded as one of Milwaukee's true treasures, and a welcome gateway to music styles that aren't always well represented around these parts. He's less known, however,.. more

Jul 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Legendary blues man B.B. King celebrated his 87th birthday last fall, not that you would know that from the busy schedule he keeps. He could have easily retired some time ago, with both his musical,Concert Reviews more

Jun 3, 2013 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

May 2, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

The original Milwaukee Jazz Gallery transmitted a far-reaching beacon, a creative-freedom vibe even the Statue of Liberty might've caught and tapped her toe to. America's art of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

In this era of digital downloads, home recording programs and file-sharing options like SoundCloud... more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Feb 27, 2012 4:15 AM Visual Arts

CathedralSquare Park’s popular free summer concert series “Jazz in the Park” hasunveiled the lineup for its 2011 season, which kicks off Thursday, June 2, withPaul Cebar’s first performance for the series. The schedule is typicallyeclectic, fe.. more

Feb 9, 2011 4:37 PM On Music

Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), part of his local appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our chilly Midwestern city. Cebar instead taps the more

Jan 20, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It came as a surprise when Heinemann’s closed its doors in January 2009. After all, Heinemann’s restaurants had been in business since 1923. Over the past 19 months, some new restaurants have attempted to fill the void by opening in former ... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

For decades guitarist Peter Roller has been a prolific side-player in the Milwaukee music scene, assisting the earliest incarnation of Paul Cebar and the Milwaukeeans, performing with blues artist Steve Cohen, mandolinist Yank Rachell and t... more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

