Paul Chiappe
Kohler Arts Center's Magnified Memories
Through July 8, Sheboygan's John Michael Kohler Arts Center presents “Quiet Accord,” an exhibition of minute scale drawings by Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim. Walking through this gallery with magnifying glass in hand... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Miniature Drawings, Monumental Impact at JMKAC
As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
'The Line Unleashed' at Kohler Arts Center
The foundation of two-dimensional art would be the line—sinuous, sensuous or straight. In “The Line Unleashed,” a new exhibition at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, this two-dimensional element explodes into monumental installations. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts