artpreview_shorelinerepast_bytombamberger.jpg.jpe

Life imitates art for the Shoreline Picnic hosted by Sculpture Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 9, at O’Donnell Park (910 E. Michigan St.). At 3 p.m. the merriment moves to the Green Gallery East (1500 N. Farwell Ave.) for musical performances ... more

Sep 5, 2017 2:31 PM Visual Arts

artreview_sculpturemke.jpg.jpe

Temporary public art is on display during the summer months in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:13 PM Visual Arts

pauldrueckemam.jpg.jpe

Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

artrev.jpg.jpe

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is a bucolic place; its 40 acres and sprawling house used to be the home of Harry and Peg Bradley, but have found a new purpose since more

Sep 2, 2014 7:28 PM Visual Arts

For 40 years, Martha Wilson has contemplated the personal and cultural implications of feminist theory through photography, performance and video. The Portrait Society Gallery offers an exhibition of the New York-based more

Jun 8, 2013 3:58 PM Visual Arts

For the past two decades or so, Paul Druecke has concerned himself with resuscitating the kinds of public spaces that are easily neglected. So it seems only natural that about three years ago he began to work with that ultimate more

Jun 6, 2013 5:58 PM Visual Arts

