Paul Finger

Driving homefrom an emergency trip to the grocery store (the thermostat was hungry for newbatteries), I noticed a chalkboard sign at the intersection of Humboldt andCenter St. advertising a short-lived exhibition-cum-sale of vintage art. Aquic.. more

Dec 12, 2014 9:36 PM Visual Arts

“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Propelled by the unlikely harmonies, sincere lyrics and emotional performances of singers, songwriters and guitarists Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas—he’s not “Sammy” anymore—the BoDeans were one of the breakout roots-rock bands more

May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

