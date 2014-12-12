Paul Finger
Fleeting, "Floating Exhibition" and Sale of Vintage MKE Art
Driving homefrom an emergency trip to the grocery store (the thermostat was hungry for newbatteries), I noticed a chalkboard sign at the intersection of Humboldt andCenter St. advertising a short-lived exhibition-cum-sale of vintage art. Aquic.. more
Dec 12, 2014 9:36 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Paul Cebar Explores That Tomorrow Sound
“I wanted to put a name on the forward thrust of what we're doing,” Paul Cebar says of his decision to change band names a few years ago. Except for the group he once shared with John Sieger, the R&B Cadets, he had performed under... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
The BoDeans w/ Paul Cebar
Propelled by the unlikely harmonies, sincere lyrics and emotional performances of singers, songwriters and guitarists Kurt Neumann and Sam Llanas—he’s not “Sammy” anymore—the BoDeans were one of the breakout roots-rock bands more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee