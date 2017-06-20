Paul Gauguin
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 22, 2017
In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin. more
Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Gauguin: The Other World (SelfMadeHero), by Fabrizio Dori
The art of Paul Gauguin, among the most distinctive early modern painters, represented modernism’s paradoxical drive to embrace the primeval. Gauguin: The Other World by Italian artist Fabrizio Dori is an imaginative, sometimes hallucinator... more
Apr 11, 2017 2:54 PM David Luhrssen Books
Gallery Night & Day’s Last 2014 Hurrah
In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee’s favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O... more
Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Dürer to Dine" Explores History of Printmaking
An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. “Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking” o.. more
Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Drawing on Imagination in 2012: "Masterworks on Paper"
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Jan 4, 2012 1:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Holiday Artisan Market
For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World’s Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,... more
Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Marcus Center Turns 40
Plans began as early as 1945 for a war memorial to provide for "art, music, drama, pu Zorba the Musical ,A&E Feature more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Charles Grosz A&E Feature