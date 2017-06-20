RSS

Paul Gauguin

In Gauguin: Maker of Myth, canvas after canvas fills the frames of this documentary on one of the great visionaries of modern art, Paul Gauguin.

Jun 20, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

The art of Paul Gauguin, among the most distinctive early modern painters, represented modernism's paradoxical drive to embrace the primeval. Gauguin: The Other World by Italian artist Fabrizio Dori is an imaginative, sometimes hallucinator...

Apr 11, 2017 2:54 PM Books

In October, trees begin to drift to sleep while zombies awake from theirs. Milwaukee's favorite quarterly two-day art event, Gallery Night & Day, is also undead and will be holding its final instantiation of 2014 on Oct. 17 (5-9 p.m.) and O...

Oct 15, 2014 1:29 PM Visual Arts

An intimate, intriguing show at the University of WisconsinMilwaukee Art History Gallery presents over more than two-dozen prints thatbriefly illustrate how the medium developed over five centuries. "Dürer toDine: 500 Years of Printmaking" o..

Mar 8, 2013 11:58 PM Visual Arts

Jan 4, 2012 1:54 AM Visual Arts

For those looking for unique holiday gifts, Discovery World's Holiday Artisan Market gives shoppers the chance not only to buy local, but also straight from the source. More than two-dozen designers will be selling their wares at this free,...

Dec 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Plans began as early as 1945 for a war memorial to provide for "art, music, drama, pu Zorba the Musical ,A&E Feature

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM A&E Feature

