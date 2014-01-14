Paul Gleason
Happy Birthday, 'Neuromancer'
William Gibson, one of the most innovative science fiction writers of the last 30 years, invented “cyberpunk” with the publication of his novel Neuromancer in 1984. Since then, cyberpunk has become a pervasive influence on rock music and... more
Jan 14, 2014 2:09 AM Paul Gleason A&E Feature
Wired to Restlessness
Wire lead singer-guitarist-songwriter Colin Newman has said in recent interviews that "Wire equals change." His band's latest album, Change Becomes Us, upholds this statement, featuring an eclectic and challenging mix of more
May 14, 2013 11:41 PM Paul Gleason Books
Cry for Tolerance
Originally published in Turkey in 1983 and now translated into English for the first time, Silent House (Knopf) is Orhan Pamuk's second novel. Although the Nobel Prize-winner makes no direct mention of the book’s historical more
Dec 20, 2012 3:56 PM Paul Gleason Books
When Books Can Kill?
From Martin Amis to Jeanette Winterson, from Günter Grass to Gabriel García Márquez, writers ofpolitically or socially charged fiction have in recent years redefined the memoir as a literary genre... more
Oct 8, 2012 2:05 PM Paul Gleason Books