Paul Helm
Theater Happenings: April 10
The Marquette University’s College of Engineering and Diederich College of Communication’s Department of Performing Arts bring the play Zoo Story to Marquette’s Visualization Lab (1637 W. Wisconsin more
Apr 11, 2014 4:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
The Stackner Cabaret Turns Plaid
It’s the ’60s and a crooner boy band—The Plaids—are on their way to their first big show. However, fate has a strange way of intervening when a school bus full of more
Nov 6, 2013 2:33 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Light, Satisfying Musical Theatre
Sometimes you don't want to have to watch anything particularly deep. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy light, classy rock in a musical theater setting. This month, Skylight Music Theatre responds to that desire more
Mar 14, 2013 1:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Rep Sells 'Gutenberg' as a Musical
When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, it was a defining moment in human history that ushered in the era of mass communication. Was it also the perfect subject for a big, splashy Broadway musical? more
Aug 23, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater