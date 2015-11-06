Paul Kjelland
Unveiling of Murals Marks Opening of Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Place
Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more
Artists Raise Their Voices at Jazz Gallery
Voice is a potent term. Literally, it is sound emanating from oneself. Metaphorically, it encompasses perspectives, ideas and opinions. The artists in “Raise Your Voice,” on view at Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, home base of the more
Night School for Activism
Founded in 2011 by co-curators Paul Kjelland and Peter Murphy, Night School is a series of panels, lectures and film screenings that focus on activism. Most of the presentations have taken place at the cooperatively more
Paramount Blues Festival Celebrates Grafton’s Legacy
Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more
