It’s always amazed me that so many national journalists appear to believe much of what Paul Ryan says when it has so very often turned out to be glaringly untrue. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Anybody who purchased the debut from the Brooklyn indie-rock ensemble San Fermin on the strength of their live show must have been a little disappointed to discover the group's most commanding presence wasn't even featured on that record. Singers .. more
Feb 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Only in the narrow, dimly lighted minds of those in control of today's Republican Party... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Only in the Republican Party would Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan be considered... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman has a scorcher on Rep. Paul Ryan, the alleged “intellectual” of the conservative movement. Krugman’s not the first one to notice that the GOP’s Young Gun is shooting blanks. But his.. more
Aug 6, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Thirst and Vine recently opened its doors in Shorewood at the site of the former Jean Pierre (4330 N. Oakland Ave.). Thirst and Vine combines a retail wine shop with a café. The small menu consists of soups, salads, panini and a few entrees... more
Feb 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 3 Comments
Hero of the Week: Rev. Joseph Ellwanger OnNov. 14, the Birmingham Ci Shepherd ,Expresso more
Nov 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: The Oak Creek Coal Plant Settlement Paint the Town, ,Expresso more
Aug 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Pabst Theater foundation this morning announced a slew of its 2010 shows, including: * David Bazan, the former Pedro the Lion singer-songwriter (and, as his latest solo album outlines, fallen Christian), at the Pabst Theater on Sunday, Ap.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music