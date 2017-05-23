RSS

Paul Masterson

Since returning to Milwaukee in the early 1990s, Paul Masterson has been a contributing writer to Milwaukee’s LGBTQ and mainstream press. His beat spans the spectrum from athletics to the arts (culinary, visual and performing) and from heath, politics and history to religion. His work includes theater and visual arts previews and reviews, lifestyle features and interviews with a broad range of local and national personalities. He has also published fiction and poetry. His OpEd pieces with a focus on social justice make up a good portion of his current work.

Masterson’s inspiration draws on his long community engagement as a volunteer (ARCW, LGBT Community Center) , member on various boards of directors (Milwaukee Pride, GAMMA, the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center) and team participant (SSBL, Monday Night Irregulars Bowling League, MGVA) and as communications director of the 2009 NAGAAAfest, Gay Softball World Series committee.

He spent his formative years in Connecticut in an Irish Catholic family of storytellers. After graduating Marquette University with an MA in German, he moved to Germany, working for the next two decades globetrotting as a flight attendant for Lufthansa German Airlines and Air Zimbabwe. Over the years he pursued another Master’s Degree (in History) at UWM, took up cultural studies in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary and culinary training in Bangkok, Thailand.

randy-rainbow.jpg.jpe

The Trump administration has inspired comedy and creative resistance, including the work of Randy Rainbow. more

May 23, 2017 3:13 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

mylgbtpov39.jpg.jpe

As part of a nationwide show of support for the current regime, Gays for Trump planned to rally in D.C. last Saturday. Appropriately enough, LGBTs were to congregate around our national paragon of obe,My LGBT POV more

Mar 7, 2017 3:29 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbt_film_1.jpg.jpe

Th Skylight Theater is putting on a host of LGBT related productions in the near future. more

Sep 6, 2016 3:26 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpv_1.jpg.jpe

There was a collective Log Cabin Republican (LCR) clutching of pearls heard round the nation last week. The occasion was the release of the 2016 Republican Party Platform. more

Jul 19, 2016 4:17 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_prideflag.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson muses on recent legislation affecting LGBT rights, particularly the Trans bathroom issue; a bill to watch in Wisconsin is AB 469. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM My LGBTQ POV

powderherface21.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Mark Frohna

In his third season Viswa Subbaraman again proves the Skylight Music Theatre’s versatility, exploring beyond the tried and true into the realm of modern works that might otherwise remain unheard b,Theater more

Feb 1, 2016 1:54 PM Theater

tumblr_lpg6rmkadf1qisa2ko1_500.jpg.jpe

Following International Holocaust Memorial Day, Wednesday, Jan. 27, Paul Masterson reflects on the Nazi persecution of homosexuals. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:16 PM Hear Me Out

lgbt.jpg.jpe

In light of World AIDS Awareness Day (Dec. 1) Paul Masterson explores the current state of mindfulness and prejudice in U.S. society. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:14 PM Hear Me Out

rtx1ne5y.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson compares the first Republican primary debate to the reality show, “Big Brother.” more

Aug 11, 2015 7:02 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses ageism within the gay community and U.S. culture in general. more

Jul 28, 2015 8:32 PM Hear Me Out

mypovlgbt_breads.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson explores the history of “rugged gays,” touching on beard culture among gay and straight men, and its current incarnations among metrosexual and “lumber-sexual” men. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:45 PM Hear Me Out

mylgbtpov_photobyalexwong_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Paul Masterson discusses the upcoming Easter holiday and Christian ethics in light of Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act, recently signed into law by Governor Mike Pence. The law allows discrimination by business owners of faith ag... more

Mar 31, 2015 9:16 PM Hear Me Out 15 Comments

lgbtpov_bathroom.jpg.jpe

PrideFest Milwaukee is working on a solution to its binary bathroom problem, which discriminates against transgender persons. Universal-access facilities as well as private individual bathrooms may be made available. more

Mar 24, 2015 9:16 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

mylgbtpov_dragqueenannefrank.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

LGBT people have a duty to maintain a certain dignity and respect. Allowing our compassion to fail in an effort to prove ourselves as insensitive and crass as those who oppress us is not art. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:36 PM Hear Me Out

mygovpov_gettyimages.jpg.jpe

Getty Images

We should not dismiss the LGBT struggle as “over and done with.” more

Feb 24, 2015 7:55 PM Hear Me Out

mylbgt_guerrillagaybar.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the Guerrilla Gay Bar movement. Begun in San Francisco in 2000 and expanded to Milwaukee in 2007, it is a moving-the-mountain strategy to bring LGBT and straight people together. more

Feb 10, 2015 9:19 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

mylgbtpov_blacklgbthistorymonth.jpg.jpe

In light of Black History Month, Paul Masterson discusses the contributions made by African Americans to Milwaukee’s LGBT historical narrative. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:22 PM Hear Me Out

dearruthie_madison.jpg.jpe

I recently attended a meeting during which someone raised the subject of diversity. The presenter concocted an ungainly acronym I’d never seen before: LGBTTQQIAAP. A seemingly logical extension of the familiar “LGBT,” it includes more ri... more

Jan 27, 2015 10:10 PM Hear Me Out 2 Comments

shortorder_indianbazaar.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

If you crave Indian home-style and street food, visit Indian Bazaar (5254 S. 27th St.). The all-vegetarian selections span the subcontinent’s cuisine, ranging from southern dishes to the Indo-Chinese fusion found along the northeastern bord... more

Jan 20, 2015 9:40 PM Short Order

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Paul Masterson explores the concept of heteronormativity, rebellion against it in gay art and the implications of attitudes taken toward the subject. more

Jan 20, 2015 9:13 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

hispanicheritagemonth.jpg

With Hispanics making up nearly 20% of urban Milwaukee’s population, they also represent a considerable part of our LGBTQ community. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:04 PM My LGBTQ POV

marquetteu.widea.jpg

Progress has been made in LGBTQ rights at Marquette University. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM My LGBTQ POV

kapernickbymikemorbeck.jpg.jpe

Colin Kaepernick’s gesture of refusing to stand for the National Anthem should be respected as an exercise of free speech. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:32 PM My LGBTQ POV

guysanddolls.jpg.jpe

A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM My LGBTQ POV

Nazi-like elements have penetrated even the largely LGBT cosplay subset, furries. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

joearpaiobygageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson calls for an end to complacency and intimidation in light of President Trump’s pardon for former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s presidential pardon, the military transgender ban and senate elections coming up in just more than ... more

Aug 29, 2017 12:01 AM My LGBTQ POV

lgbt_rainbow.jpg.jpe

LGBTQs of Hmong ancestry face special problems of discrimination in a culture that doesn’t recognize their existence. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:15 PM My LGBTQ POV

charlottesville.jpg.jpe

The violence in Charlottesville, leading to the death of a protestor against the Unite the Right rally, is the result of Donald Trump’s hateful presidency. more

Aug 15, 2017 1:22 PM My LGBTQ POV

hearmeout_trixiemattel_facebook.jpg.jpe

Trixie Mattel/via facebook

Paul Masterson explores the history and current incarnations of costuming among members of the LGBTQ community. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:43 PM My LGBTQ POV

trumpscoutsbyandreahanks.jpg.jpe

The Trump administration continued its attacks on LGBTQ rights last week, including a speech to the Boy Scouts of America that was a vulgar endorsement of his own self-serving code of misogyny, intimidation, greed and division. more

Aug 1, 2017 11:54 AM My LGBTQ POV

timnolan.jpg.jpe

I recently watched an RT (Russia Today) TV report on Bacha Bazi, the dancing boys of Central Asia. In this case, the focus was on the phenomenon in Afghanistan. Essentially, poor young boys are rec,My LGBTQ POV more

Jul 25, 2017 3:21 PM My LGBTQ POV

cuffedbook.jpg.jpe

And what better way to while away the hours on Bradford Beach than to lose oneself in a sexy romance novel? I’d suggest Cuffed by Milwaukee author Jermel Wilder. It’s about “A lawful cop, a lawless lover," as the trailer goes. more

Jul 18, 2017 1:34 PM My LGBTQ POV

lgbtqcapital.jpg.jpe

Emboldened by Trump’s election, Wisconsin GOP activists seek to roll back gains made by transgendered people under the Obama administration. more

Jul 11, 2017 4:43 PM News Features 6 Comments

trumpimmigration.jpg.jpe

How the Trump administration has backtracked on LGBTQ issues. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:22 PM My LGBTQ POV

dudleyhuppler.jpg.jpe

Dudley Huppler was a 20th-century Wisconsin artist with impeccably gay credentials, including an association with Andy Warhol. Huppler’s story is retold eloquently in Robert Cozzolino’s book, Dudley Huppler: Drawings. more

Jul 3, 2017 2:07 PM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

trumppence.jpg.jpe

The Trump Administration has no policy on LGBTQ health issues. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:40 PM My LGBTQ POV

p-pride-parade-courtney.jpg.jpe

LGBTQ columnist Paul Masterson suggests an ongoing series of Pride events to keep the community active in a time of political danger. more

Jun 20, 2017 3:02 PM My LGBTQ POV

prideflag.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson offers some thoughts on the LGBTQ rainbow flag. more

Jun 13, 2017 12:57 AM My LGBTQ POV 1 Comments

pridefest_2014_(courtesyofpridefest).jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson reflects on the 30-year history of Milwaukee PrideFest and Pride Parade. more

Jun 6, 2017 1:02 PM My LGBTQ POV

