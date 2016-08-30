RSS

Paul Mccartney

iandream.jpg.jpe

On New Dreams, the imprint of Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Todd Rundgren and other heroes of pop craft from long before bandleader Ian Ash’s birth can be heard writ large. The 10 songs are replete with vintage instrumentation and hooks eno... more

Aug 30, 2016 3:20 PM Album Reviews

twim_thedecemberists.jpg.jpe

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

paulmccartney.jpg.jpe

Coming off of a 2015 that saw them host The Rolling Stones, Summerfest's promoters have another prestigious feather to stick in their cap: Paul McCartney will headline the festival's Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, July 8. It'll mark the Beatles le.. more

Apr 6, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

albumreview_chicagoyestet.jpg.jpe

The Chicago Yestet is a 13-piece heartland jazz band that strives to bridge America’s huge political divide by universalizing the group’s social values. more

Mar 31, 2015 9:06 PM Album Reviews

John is usually credited as the avant-garde Beatle, but this documentary argues persuasively for Paul. In the mid-’60s, when Lennon retreated to suburbia, McCartney lived in London and circulated in a milieu of Beat writing and Op Art. Much... more

Sep 11, 2013 12:37 AM Home Movies

sirpaul.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

If Paul McCartney is worried about death, he doesn’t show it. Where many of his contemporaries have turned somber on their late-career works, earning easy five stars from Rolling Stone with grayscal,Concert Reviews more

Jul 17, 2013 11:31 AM Concert Reviews

With the 1976 “Wings Over America” tour, Paul McCartney reached the pinnacle of post-Beatles commercial success. Rockshow, the tour documentary, is finally out on DVD and Blu-ray. The still youthful McCartney opens the performance with “... more

Jun 23, 2013 10:43 PM Home Movies

paulmccartney.jpg.jpe

It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 .. more

Apr 15, 2013 3:10 PM On Music

film_nobodywalks.jpg.jpe

While mentoring Martine (Olivia Thirlby), a New York video artist visiting Los Angeles, Peter (John Krasinski), an “edgy” Hollywood filmmaker, develops more than a professional interest in her. more

Dec 5, 2012 2:37 PM Film Reviews

blogimage19372.jpe

Here it comes, starting Friday night: A quadrennial quest for gold by the world's top competitors—Coca-Cola, Visa, McDonald's, GE, Procter & Gamble... And then there are the Summer Olympic Games in London... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage12659.jpe

The rising country trio Lady Antebellum is riding high on the charts with its second studio album, propelled by the group’s most recent crossover hit, “Need You Now,” and the earlier smash “I Run to You.” The trio, fronted by more

Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9179.jpe

A man stands on the seventh-story ledge of an apartment building. If the man decided to walk off the ledge, the laws of physics state that he would plummet to the sidewalk below, accelerating at a rate of roughly 9.8 meters per second squar... more

Dec 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES