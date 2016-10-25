Paul Mccomas
‘Uncanny Encounters’ at Woodland Pattern
Paul McComas and Stephen D. Sullivan transformed a spirited argument over the boundaries of genre fiction into a collaboration, a book called Uncanny Encounters—LIVE!: Dark Drama, Sci-Fi Screams & Horrific Humor, a collection of short plays... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:30 PM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments
A Farewell to Antipasto
Time for me to convert to vegetarianism—or at least, as mywife's done, the “No mammals!” version. You see, for more than two decades,I've testified: “I could give up all other red meat, but never Mimma's carpaccio .”As of NewYear's D.. more
Oct 3, 2016 2:34 PM Paul Mccomas Around MKE
Alt-Rock Musical Drama at Poet’s Monday
Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more
Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Holiday Alternative
Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 2 Comments
Michael York Visits Milwaukee
Prolific screen actor Michael York visits Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to raise awareness for amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure; he is joined by hematologist... more
Dec 3, 2014 1:42 PM David Luhrssen Film Clips
Listen Up Philip
Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more
Dec 2, 2014 9:31 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Michael York in Milwaukee
Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was .. more
Nov 20, 2014 3:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Filmmaker at the Margins
Full disclosure: I’m co-authoring, with David Luhrssen, a book of our own about the subject of Noah Isenberg’s cogent, comprehensive biography Edgar G. Ulmer: A Filmmaker at the Margins (University of California Press). This fact could hav... more
Sep 17, 2014 1:27 AM Paul Mccomas Books
Unplugged
Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more
Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Song of the Survivor
Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
Telling the Big Secret
NPR promised that fans of Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go—one of my three favorite novels—would adore Karen Joy Fowler’s latest, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (A Marian Wood Book/Putnam). more
Sep 15, 2013 1:46 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Time Trek
Richard LaValliere was a remarkable figure from Milwaukee’s ’70s punk scene. As bassist and songwriter, he brought unusual wit to The Haskels and redrew boundaries with his no-guitar follow-up, The Oil Tasters. LaValliere left for New York ... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:58 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Lives and Times Uncertain
I don’t know why retired Milwaukee pathologist Reuben Eisenstein decided to set his debut novella during the 1970s, but the choice was spot on.Date Certain takes place in the post-Vietnam War, post-Watergate, post-’60s-activism Carter years... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:26 AM Paul Mccomas Books
Life on Stage and Screen
After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more
May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Paul Mccomas Books
The Great American Novelist
John Steinbeck is familiar to film buffs for the raft of Hollywood movies based on his novels, including such classics as The Grapes of Wrath and East of Eden; and many of us encountered Steinbeck in a high school or college more
Mar 21, 2013 5:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Paul McComas' Amateur Recording
A screenplay for Milwaukee expat Paul McComas\' novel, Planet of the Dates, is circulating in Hollywood and he is collaborating with Logan\'s Run author William F. Nolan on a sequel, Logan\'s Journey, to be published in two years on the coattail.. more
Nov 14, 2011 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Paul McComas Turns 50 in Style
Paul McComas is a multidimensional performance artist whose high-energy acts have transfixed audiences for more than 20 years. McComas also is an award-winning filmmaker, musician, editor and author who was born and raised in Milwaukee... more
Oct 3, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Paul McComas’ ‘Unforgettable’ Fiction
Paul McComas is engaging, intelligent and creative in many media. His most recent novel, Planet of the Dates (2008), was drawn from his experience as a teenager from Whitefish Bay prowling the fleshpots of Milwaukee with a fake ID more
Apr 26, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Forget Low Budget, Here's No Budget
"No Budget Theatre" has been a cult favorite among Chicago cable viewers and the DVD collection allows the rest of us to see why. Framed in a cleverly campy, light-hearted context by the show's host-creator, Paul McComas, "No Budget Theatre" is.. more
Apr 7, 2011 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Suicide Squad Semi-Squandered
Paul McComas reviews Suicide Squad. more
Aug 8, 2016 9:40 AM Paul Mccomas Film Reviews
Living (and Learning) on Tulsa Time
For we who know Tulsa solely from attempts at two-stepping to Danny Flowers' country classic, one of more
Jun 20, 2013 1:05 PM Paul Mccomas Books
