Paul Mccomas

bookpreview_uncannyencounters.jpg.jpe

Paul McComas and Stephen D. Sullivan transformed a spirited argument over the boundaries of genre fiction into a collaboration, a book called Uncanny Encounters—LIVE!: Dark Drama, Sci-Fi Screams & Horrific Humor, a collection of short plays... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:30 PM Books 1 Comments

mimmas.jpg.jpe

Time for me to convert to vegetarianism—or at least, as mywife's done, the “No mammals!” version. You see, for more than two decades,I've testified: “I could give up all other red meat, but never Mimma's carpaccio .”As of NewYear's D.. more

Oct 3, 2016 2:34 PM Around MKE

unplugged.jpg.jpe

Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more

Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

maya_kuper_paul_mccomas.jpg.jpe

Musicians Paul McComas and Maya Kuper have put together an alternative program of music and performance. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:05 PM Local Music 2 Comments

filmclips_michaelyork.jpg.jpe

Wikimedia Commons

Prolific screen actor Michael York visits Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to raise awareness for amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure; he is joined by hematologist... more

Dec 3, 2014 1:42 PM Film Clips

filmclips_listenupphilip_tribecafilm.jpg.jpe

Tribeca Film

Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:31 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_michaelyork.jpg.jpe

Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was .. more

Nov 20, 2014 3:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

bookrev.jpg.jpe

Full disclosure: I’m co-authoring, with David Luhrssen, a book of our own about the subject of Noah Isenberg’s cogent, comprehensive biography Edgar G. Ulmer: A Filmmaker at the Margins (University of California Press). This fact could hav... more

Sep 17, 2014 1:27 AM Books

 Filmmaker PaulMcComas is more than just a man with a camera—you might call him a renaissanceperson for his resume as a musician and novelist as well as his work as alow-budget director and film lecturer at Northwestern and .. more

Jul 17, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more

Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM Books

NPR promised that fans of Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go—one of my three favorite novels—would adore Karen Joy Fowler’s latest, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves (A Marian Wood Book/Putnam). more

Sep 15, 2013 1:46 PM Books

time trek.jpg.jpe

Richard LaValliere was a remarkable figure from Milwaukee’s ’70s punk scene. As bassist and songwriter, he brought unusual wit to The Haskels and redrew boundaries with his no-guitar follow-up, The Oil Tasters. LaValliere left for New York ... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:58 AM Film Reviews

I don’t know why retired Milwaukee pathologist Reuben Eisenstein decided to set his debut novella during the 1970s, but the choice was spot on.Date Certain takes place in the post-Vietnam War, post-Watergate, post-’60s-activism Carter years... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:26 AM Books

bookrev.jpg.jpe

After reading Mamoulian: Life on Stage and Screen (University Press of Kentucky), David Luhrssen's comprehensive, illuminating biography of the pioneering director, I'm tempted to call its subject “the Kevin Bacon more

May 2, 2013 4:26 PM Books

bookpre.jpg.jpe

John Steinbeck is familiar to film buffs for the raft of Hollywood movies based on his novels, including such classics as The Grapes of Wrath and East of Eden; and many of us encountered Steinbeck in a high school or college more

Mar 21, 2013 5:29 PM Books

plauge.jpg.jpe

Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Books

A screenplay for Milwaukee expat Paul McComas\' novel, Planet of the Dates, is circulating in Hollywood and he is collaborating with Logan\'s Run author William F. Nolan on a sequel, Logan\'s Journey, to be published in two years on the coattail.. more

Nov 14, 2011 2:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage16304.jpe

Paul McComas is a multidimensional performance artist whose high-energy acts have transfixed audiences for more than 20 years. McComas also is an award-winning filmmaker, musician, editor and author who was born and raised in Milwaukee... more

Oct 3, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage14634.jpe

Paul McComas is engaging, intelligent and creative in many media. His most recent novel, Planet of the Dates (2008), was drawn from his experience as a teenager from Whitefish Bay prowling the fleshpots of Milwaukee with a fake ID more

Apr 26, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

"No Budget Theatre" has been a cult favorite among Chicago cable viewers and the DVD collection allows the rest of us to see why. Framed in a cleverly campy, light-hearted context by the show's host-creator, Paul McComas, "No Budget Theatre" is.. more

Apr 7, 2011 1:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

suicidesquad.jpg.jpe

Paul McComas reviews Suicide Squad. more

Aug 8, 2016 9:40 AM Film Reviews

bookrev.jpg.jpe

For we who know Tulsa solely from attempts at two-stepping to Danny Flowers' country classic, one of more

Jun 20, 2013 1:05 PM Books

