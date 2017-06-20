RSS

Paul Newman

The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM Film Reviews

No longer a young stud actor, Paul Newman dealt with aging by playing older roles. Directing himself in 'Harry & Son' (1984), Newman stars as a construction worker failing in health and hard put to relate to his son, a surfer-boy wannabe au... more

May 22, 2015 11:40 AM Home Movies

 Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more

Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM I Hate Hollywood

Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

