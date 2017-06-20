Paul Newman
'Cars 3' in the Running for First Place in Summer Blockbusters
The latest feature from Pixar Studio, Cars 3, concerns the arrogant brashness of youth when it despises the experience of age, and the ability—even the necessity—of elders to adapt to changing times. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
'Harry & Son'
No longer a young stud actor, Paul Newman dealt with aging by playing older roles. Directing himself in 'Harry & Son' (1984), Newman stars as a construction worker failing in health and hard put to relate to his son, a surfer-boy wannabe au... more
May 22, 2015 11:40 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Paris Blues
Paris Blues is one of the greatest Hollywood jazzmovies—and one of the best films ever about the American expatriate experiencein Paris (back before the city became a museum of memories for tourists). The1961 gem (out on Blu-ray.. more
Jul 11, 2014 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Owen Pallett
Toronto composer, violinist and singer Owen Pallett began his solo career under the nom de plume Final Fantasy, named for the video game series that inspired Pallett’s dream-like songs. After the inevitable copyright challenges, Pallett more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee