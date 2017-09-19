RSS

Paul Noonan

Paul Noonan is a freelance writer covering football and baseball from an analytics perspective.  He is a regular contributor for the SBNation Packer website Acme Packing Company, as well as Baseball Prospectus Milwaukee.

In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more

Sep 19, 2017 11:43 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more

Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers patched their fatal weakness from 2016, but did they create a new one in the process? more

Sep 6, 2017 10:31 AM Green Bay Packers

Do not let anyone tell you the Packers were disappointing. more

Feb 1, 2017 12:59 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

There is no one to blame for the Packer loss other than a cold uncaring universe. more

Jan 25, 2017 10:37 AM Green Bay Packers

Micah Hyde had the best pick of the season. more

Jan 18, 2017 9:54 AM Green Bay Packers

Jared Cook's drop was one of the biggest plays of the day for the Packers. more

Jan 11, 2017 11:26 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

They say it's better to be lucky than good. The Lions have lived this saying all season. more

Dec 28, 2016 10:39 AM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Ty Montgomery is for real, Damarious Randall needs to get right, and the Packers can clinch! more

Dec 20, 2016 10:51 AM Green Bay Packers

While the Packer win was impressive, it actually did not do much for their playoff odds as they received no additional help. more

Dec 14, 2016 12:25 AM Green Bay Packers

Seattle has been a thorn in the side of the Packers since the beginning of the Russell Wilson era and the Fail Mary. If you were building the perfect anti-Packers, it would look a lot like the Seahawks. more

Dec 7, 2016 2:48 PM Green Bay Packers

The Packers played their best - and most fun - game of the season on Monday night, and while they are still big underdogs to make the playoffs, beating a quality team like the Eagles on the road was their biggest impediment. more

Nov 30, 2016 11:03 AM Green Bay Packers

The Packers were great on defense last year by changing one small thing. more

Nov 23, 2016 10:34 AM Green Bay Packers

Before I get into exactly why this should be McCarthy’s last season it is worth acknowledging that the primary reason they the Green Bay Packers lost to the Titans on Sunday was defense, and inju,Sports more

Nov 14, 2016 2:34 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Paul Noonan on the Packers' agonizing loss to the Colts, and how Aaron Rodgers is on pace for the most unimpressive 4000 yard, 40 TD, 10 INT season ever. more

Nov 8, 2016 9:11 AM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan examines how the Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons unexpectedly revealed that they might just be title contenders in waiting. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:08 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Paul Noonan previews the Packers' upcoming matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are uncommonly smart, and hit you where they can hurt you. more

Oct 25, 2016 9:07 AM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan breaks down the big adjustments the Packers are making to get their season on track, and invents a new statistic. more

Oct 19, 2016 9:31 AM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan breaks down the strong secondary play from Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins in the Packers' win over the Giants, and analyzes the upcoming matchup with the league's best rushing offense in the Dallas Cowboys. more

Oct 11, 2016 3:51 PM Green Bay Packers

Paul Noonan previews Sunday's week 5 match-up between the Packers and the New York Giants. more

Oct 7, 2016 12:12 AM Green Bay Packers

At the quarter mark of the NFL season not much about the Packers seems outstanding, including their conventional and advanced metrics, but early season numbers can be deceiving. more

Oct 3, 2017 12:52 PM Green Bay Packers 1 Comments

Thursday games don't leave either team much time for implementing a complicated, opponent-specific strategy. more

Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Green Bay Packers

