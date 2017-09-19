Paul Noonan is a freelance writer covering football and baseball from an analytics perspective. He is a regular contributor for the SBNation Packer website Acme Packing Company, as well as Baseball Prospectus Milwaukee.
Packers Fail to Overcome... Everything
In the grand scheme of things, the Packers are in good shape. They just completed the toughest part of their schedule with a 1-1 record. more
Sep 19, 2017 11:43 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Packers Won Bigger Than You Think… and So Did Atlanta
The Packers went into halftime against the Seahawks trailing 3-0, but that score in no way reflected the reality of what actually occurred. more
Sep 12, 2017 10:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The 2017 Green Bay Packers Season Preview
The Packers patched their fatal weakness from 2016, but did they create a new one in the process? more
Sep 6, 2017 10:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers Season Wrap Up
Do not let anyone tell you the Packers were disappointing. more
Feb 1, 2017 12:59 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Tough Loss Leaves Packers With a Certain Future
There is no one to blame for the Packer loss other than a cold uncaring universe. more
Jan 25, 2017 10:37 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Packers Take Down Cowboys In Instant Classic
Micah Hyde had the best pick of the season. more
Jan 18, 2017 9:54 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Cowboys Pose A Unique Challenge
Jared Cook's drop was one of the biggest plays of the day for the Packers. more
Jan 11, 2017 11:26 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Just How Good Are the Packers?
They say it's better to be lucky than good. The Lions have lived this saying all season. more
Dec 28, 2016 10:39 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
The Packers In Control
Ty Montgomery is for real, Damarious Randall needs to get right, and the Packers can clinch! more
Dec 20, 2016 10:51 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Playoff Picture in Excruciating Detail
While the Packer win was impressive, it actually did not do much for their playoff odds as they received no additional help. more
Dec 14, 2016 12:25 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Packers Face an Old Familiar Foe
Seattle has been a thorn in the side of the Packers since the beginning of the Russell Wilson era and the Fail Mary. If you were building the perfect anti-Packers, it would look a lot like the Seahawks. more
Dec 7, 2016 2:48 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Burnett Experiment
The Packers played their best - and most fun - game of the season on Monday night, and while they are still big underdogs to make the playoffs, beating a quality team like the Eagles on the road was their biggest impediment. more
Nov 30, 2016 11:03 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Who Killed the Packer Defense?
The Packers were great on defense last year by changing one small thing. more
Nov 23, 2016 10:34 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
This Should Be McCarthy's Last Season
Before I get into exactly why this should be McCarthy’s last season it is worth acknowledging that the primary reason they the Green Bay Packers lost to the Titans on Sunday was defense, and inju,Sports more
Nov 14, 2016 2:34 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Mike McCarthy Back in a Bad Way
Paul Noonan on the Packers' agonizing loss to the Colts, and how Aaron Rodgers is on pace for the most unimpressive 4000 yard, 40 TD, 10 INT season ever. more
Nov 8, 2016 9:11 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Loss Reveals the Packers are True Contenders Again
Paul Noonan examines how the Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons unexpectedly revealed that they might just be title contenders in waiting. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:08 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Julio Jones V. The Packers
Paul Noonan previews the Packers' upcoming matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are uncommonly smart, and hit you where they can hurt you. more
Oct 25, 2016 9:07 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Packers Make Big Changes
Paul Noonan breaks down the big adjustments the Packers are making to get their season on track, and invents a new statistic. more
Oct 19, 2016 9:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Strength on Strength
Paul Noonan breaks down the strong secondary play from Ladarius Gunter and Quinten Rollins in the Packers' win over the Giants, and analyzes the upcoming matchup with the league's best rushing offense in the Dallas Cowboys. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:51 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Giants Pose a Big Problem for the Packer Defense
Paul Noonan previews Sunday's week 5 match-up between the Packers and the New York Giants. more
Oct 7, 2016 12:12 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
The Packers are Battered and Beaten Up, but Ready
At the quarter mark of the NFL season not much about the Packers seems outstanding, including their conventional and advanced metrics, but early season numbers can be deceiving. more
Oct 3, 2017 12:52 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Packers Secure Tough Win, and Face Tight Turnaround
Thursday games don't leave either team much time for implementing a complicated, opponent-specific strategy. more
Sep 27, 2017 12:00 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
