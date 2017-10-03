Paul Rosenberg
Project Censored: The Stories the Media Missed
The Shepherd Express shares with its readers Paul Rosenberg’s top-10 list of the most underreported and ignored major news stories of 2017. more
Oct 3, 2017 5:25 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
Project Censored Turns 40
For 40 years now, Project Censored has been guided by a conception of free speech and censorship based on a civic responsibility, rather than an individual one, and from the perspective of the audience, rather than the speaker. more
Oct 11, 2016 4:27 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features
Top Ten Censored Stories of 2016
Throughout its 40-year history, Project Censored has covered a lot of ground that the corporate mainstream media has missed. Begun by Carl Jensen, a sociology professor at California’s Sonoma Sta,News Features more
Oct 11, 2016 4:22 PM Paul Rosenberg News Features 1 Comments