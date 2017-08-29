RSS

Paul Ryan

trumptweetmitch.jpg.jpe

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

hateelvertbarnes.jpg.jpe

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

charlottesvillecreditrodneydunning.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more

Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

immigrationbanprotest.jpg.jpe

President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more

Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

offthecliff.jpg.jpe

The statistics were against thegreen-lighting of T helma & Louise, much less its chances of becoming a hit.As recalled by Becky Aikman in her book Off the Cliff: How the Making of Thelma& Louise Drove Hollywood to the Edge , i.. more

Jul 26, 2017 12:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

scottwalkergageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

donaldtrumppres.jpg.jpe

The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more

Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Expresso 2 Comments

trump-photo-by-andrea-hanks.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump is a fundamentally dishonest individual who can be expected to tell the nation a steady stream of lies. more

Jun 13, 2017 4:40 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

nasahqphoto_trump.jpg.jpe

The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more

May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Taking Liberties 12 Comments

news1_grimreaper.jpg.jpe

Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more

May 9, 2017 3:39 PM News Features 10 Comments

snap-on-photo-of-the-day.jpg.jpe

Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more

Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

healthcareprotests.jpg.jpe

The victory of preserving Obamacare belongs in large part to those average citizens who pressured their local Congress member back home and hopefully this is just the first victory against the Trump/Bannon/Ryan agenda. American citizens sho... more

Apr 4, 2017 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

The crushing defeat of Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s proposed Obamacare replacement was a resounding victory for tens of millions of Americans who now have a chance of keeping their health insurance. more

Mar 28, 2017 1:04 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more

Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

mylgbtpov_dayvinhallmon.jpg.jpe

Some people strive to make history. They’ll climb a mountain or decree a ban on immigrants knowing full well the world is watching. Others make history without the narcissism of intent. Dayvin Hallmon, a gay African American Kenosha County ... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:43 PM My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments

paulryan.jpg.jpe

Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more

Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Expresso 8 Comments

paul_ryan_01-75935329682333a1544d5b7119f136edd9b8a6f8-s51.jpg.jpe

The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more

Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more

Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Expresso 7 Comments

trumpimmigration.jpg.jpe

Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more

Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM News Features 13 Comments

smug-donald-trump-800x430.jpg.jpe

President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more

Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

