Paul Ryan
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 10 Comments
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Why Cutting Legal Immigration Hurts All American Workers
President Trump’s plan to severely limit legal immigration into the U.S. is a bad idea, and it would have a very serious negative impact on the national economy. more
Aug 8, 2017 4:24 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Behind the Making of 'Thelma & Louise'
The statistics were against thegreen-lighting of T helma & Louise, much less its chances of becoming a hit.As recalled by Becky Aikman in her book Off the Cliff: How the Making of Thelma& Louise Drove Hollywood to the Edge , i.. more
Jul 26, 2017 12:11 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more
Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
An Amazing Result for a Democracy
The very reasons for the wealthy Founding Fathers’ original restriction of suffrage to white, property-owning males may be the best way to respond to Donald Trump’s grossly unfair “tax reforms" that benefit the super-wealthy at the expen... more
Jun 13, 2017 4:56 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Our Constantly Lying Liar of a President
Donald Trump is a fundamentally dishonest individual who can be expected to tell the nation a steady stream of lies. more
Jun 13, 2017 4:40 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
The Republican Lying Problem
The biggest problem Republicans have as they twist themselves into knots trying to support Donald Trump’s steady stream of lies is the president himself can’t keep his fraudulent cover stories straight. The latest instance of this is Trump’... more
May 16, 2017 4:06 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
May 9, 2017 3:39 PM Dave Obey News Features 10 Comments
Trump's Biggest Lie about Jobs
Trump’s biggest lie is his support for “Buy American." When all those shuttered factories don’t reopen and coal mining doesn’t flourish again like it did in the 19th century, will Trump’s bitter, forgotten, left-behind white voters losin... more
Apr 25, 2017 4:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
How Average Citizens Saved Obamacare
The victory of preserving Obamacare belongs in large part to those average citizens who pressured their local Congress member back home and hopefully this is just the first victory against the Trump/Bannon/Ryan agenda. American citizens sho... more
Apr 4, 2017 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
One Big Republican Loserpalooza
The crushing defeat of Donald Trump and Paul Ryan’s proposed Obamacare replacement was a resounding victory for tens of millions of Americans who now have a chance of keeping their health insurance. more
Mar 28, 2017 1:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Who is the Second Most Dangerous Politician in America?
Political commentator and writer Joel McNally explains why he believes that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is America’s second most dangerous politician—second only to President Donald Trump. more
Mar 14, 2017 3:21 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Dayvin Hallmon, a Gay African American Making History in Kenosha
Some people strive to make history. They’ll climb a mountain or decree a ban on immigrants knowing full well the world is watching. Others make history without the narcissism of intent. Dayvin Hallmon, a gay African American Kenosha County ... more
Jan 31, 2017 4:43 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV 2 Comments
Why Paul Ryan is Rushing to Repeal Obamacare
Republicans like House Speaker Paul Ryan are rushing to repeal Obamacare because getting rid of it would also get rid of $2.8 billion in taxes on the wealthy that were used to fund affordable health coverage for 22 million struggling Americ... more
Jan 17, 2017 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
The Republicans’ Unholy Grail
The relentless Republican drive to destroy Planned Parenthood, the organization that has been protecting women’s health and reproductive rights for 100 years, is a swirling mass of illogical contradictions. more
Jan 10, 2017 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Let’s Do More to Treat Addiction
Why not start with a renewed commitment to providing access to affordable health insurance that covers successful treatment options? more
Jan 10, 2017 4:07 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 7 Comments
An Activist's Guide for the Trump Years
Activists around the country—young and old, reformers and radicals—are trying to figure out not only how to fight Trump and Trumpism, but also how to think strategically about building a powerful progressive movement based on action and inf... more
Jan 3, 2017 3:55 PM Peter Dreier News Features 13 Comments
The Manchurian President
President Obama expressed amazement at a recent poll showing more than a third of Trump’s Republican voters had a positive view of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a development he correctly noted would cause Reagan to spin in his grave. more
Dec 20, 2016 4:32 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments