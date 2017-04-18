Paul Salsini
Movies ‘Like Crazy’ at Italian Film Festival
Right on its heels is the Italian Film Festival: April 28-30 in the UWM Union Cinema. more
Apr 18, 2017 4:01 PM John Jahn Film Reviews
Paul Salsini’s Tuscan Odyssey
In the final volume of A Tuscan Series, Paul Salsini brings readers to Italy during the last decade of the 20th century. more
Jun 14, 2016 3:51 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Best of Italy
Now in its 10th year, the Italian Film Festival USA of Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee this weekend with a program of eight contemporary selections from a nation that has often led the way in creative and innovative filmmaking. April 22-2... more
Apr 19, 2016 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Evil Dead: The Musical Milwaukee at The Arcade Theatre
Alittle over a decade ago, a gentleman by the name of George Reinblatt soughtout approval from Hollywood film director Sam Raimi and B action movie iconBruce Campbell. What was he looking to get approved? A stage musical adaptationof the Evil .. more
Sep 19, 2014 9:29 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Horses of God
Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Authors Speak on Simplifying Our Lives
Let’s face it: Americans have a ubiquitous connection to “stuff.” While intrepid individuals like Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi are revered for their simple living, it was not until recently that the burgeoning trend of minimali... more
Jul 10, 2014 1:45 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Milwaukee Festival Showcases Italian Cinema
In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Paul Salsini
A local novelist has released the final book in a trilogy that follows generations of Italian villagers from World War II to 1966. Milwaukeean Paul Salsini is the author of Dino’s Story: A Novel of 1960s Tuscany, the more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Busy Week of Events for Milwaukee Book Lovers
2010 marks the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, and it remains as vital as ever before. Every day we confront new challenges posed by climate change and our addiction to fossil fuels. Fortunately, however, Earth Day celebrations continue to b... more
Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books