Paul Salsini

italianfilmfest.jpg.jpe

Right on its heels is the Italian Film Festival: April 28-30 in the UWM Union Cinema. more

Apr 18, 2017 4:01 PM Film Reviews

bookpreview_fearlessflagthrower.jpg.jpe

In the final volume of A Tuscan Series, Paul Salsini brings readers to Italy during the last decade of the 20th century. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:51 PM Books

harlequin.jpg.jpe

Now in its 10th year, the Italian Film Festival USA of Milwaukee returns to UW-Milwaukee this weekend with a program of eight contemporary selections from a nation that has often led the way in creative and innovative filmmaking. April 22-2... more

Apr 19, 2016 2:47 PM Film Reviews

evil_dead.jpg.jpe

Alittle over a decade ago, a gentleman by the name of George Reinblatt soughtout approval from Hollywood film director Sam Raimi and B action movie iconBruce Campbell. What was he looking to get approved? A stage musical adaptationof the Evil .. more

Sep 19, 2014 9:29 AM Theater

Sep 2, 2014 3:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Let’s face it: Americans have a ubiquitous connection to “stuff.” While intrepid individuals like Henry David Thoreau and Mahatma Gandhi are revered for their simple living, it was not until recently that the burgeoning trend of minimali... more

Jul 10, 2014 1:45 PM Books

blogimage18533.jpe

In the earliest years of film, before Hollywood even existed, Italy was at the top of the movie business... more

May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage10688.jpe

A local novelist has released the final book in a trilogy that follows generations of Italian villagers from World War II to 1966. Milwaukeean Paul Salsini is the author of Dino’s Story: A Novel of 1960s Tuscany, the more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10617.jpe

2010 marks the 40th anniversary of Earth Day, and it remains as vital as ever before. Every day we confront new challenges posed by climate change and our addiction to fossil fuels. Fortunately, however, Earth Day celebrations continue to b... more

Apr 20, 2010 12:00 AM Books

