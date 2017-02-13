RSS
Paul Silbergleit
We Six @ The Jazz Estate
Six of the teachers responsible for educating so many local jazz players showed off their own chops at the Jazz Estate Saturday night. more
Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Paul Silbergleit
Long praised for his complex, understated style, local jazz guitarist Paul Silbergleit is Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Paul Silbergleit’s Wednesday Jazz Jam
Likea good jellyroll, the heart of jazz is the jam. The organized spontaneity and Silberglicity ,Local Music more
Jun 4, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
